The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 25, 2025: Portofino all over again

The fashion show comes to a conclusion in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 25, 2025.

We wrap up the week at the fashion show, where the audience is seated and the gowns are getting lots of attention. The models look amazing as they come down the runway in Eric (John McCook) and Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) designs.

Backstage, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are thrilled with the show. Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) pulls Steffy away as Ridge asks Carter how things are going. Eric checks in with Katie (Heather Tom) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) about how Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is doing. They know Ridge is going to go wild seeing Brooke in the showstopper. Eric hopes their little secret reminds Ridge of who he needs to be with.

Brooke can’t believe they’re trapped in the vault. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) says she had no idea the door locked itself and Brooke says this proves she has no business being at Forrester Creations.

The audience has no idea that there’s drama behind the scenes with Brooke and Taylor. Nor do Steffy, Eric and Ridge. The next batch of models walk out to showcase the Forrester Fragrance collection. The audience loves the scent.

Zende (Delon De Metz) and Will (Crew Morrow) talk about how the crowd loves the music. Will says it’s his kind of party and he could get used to it. He looks up and sees Electra (Laneya Grace) and he smiles.

Daphne says she never imagined how great the show would be. Wait til the see the showstopper….

Inside the vault, Brooke says she can’t believe she’s trapped. Taylor asks Brooke why she’s wearing a robe and Brooke doesn’t want to tell her. For a brief moment, Taylor sees Brooke’s desperation and seems to feel bad about it.

Eric and Zende oversee the next group of models. Zende praises his grandfather and says he knows it must have been hard for him and Ridge to take a step back, but this is their greatest collaboration yet. Eric says he appreciates Zende staying at the company after the coup, but Zende says it was part of his duty to the family. Eric says the new collection is a collaboration and Zende is making his mark, too. Zende goes to see the guests as Will and Electra check in with Eric. He asks if they’ve seen Brooke and they offer to go find her. Steffy asks Ridge if he has seen Taylor.

Taylor wants to know why Brooke is freaking out so much about being trapped. Taylor says she didn’t do this on purpose. Brooke says she’d like to get along with Taylor, and even friends. She thinks it would be good for the kids and grandkids. Taylor says Brooke needs to be honest about her role in the takeover, because Ridge was deeply hurt by her actions. Ridge thought he’d never have the company back and Taylor doesn’t think there’s anything she could do to make Ridge see her differently. Brooke isn’t so sure.

Models on the runway in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: Howard Wise/ Courtesy of Bell Phillip TV Productions Inc)

Brooke bangs on the door and when she stops, Taylor asks if she’s giving up. Brooke says she’s never giving up, and Taylor asks if she’s giving up on Ridge. Brooke points out that Ridge calls her his Logan, and Taylor admits it bothers her. When Brooke sees the video of the show, she realizes the showstopper is next.

Will and Electra ask Katie if she’s seen Brooke. When she hears they’re looking for her, she joins in the search.

Carter, Ridge, Steffy, Zende and Eric watch the show backstage. Ridge thanks Carter for his work and says he’s glad they got over their differences. They share a hug and Ridge asks if Eric needs a hug, but Eric says he’s thinking about the showstopper.

Brooke tells Taylor that Ridge needs her, which only confuses Taylor. Katie and the whole group find her in the vault, but they don’t have the keys. Thankfully, Charlie is there to save the day.

Ridge has to do a bit of stalling as they await the showstopper. When Brooke finally comes out, she’s dressed in the wedding gown from Portofino and it triggers a memory montage of the moment she came across the water on the boat. Ridge can’t take his eyes off of her. He shakes his head with a smile on his face as the audience sits in stunned silence.

Backstage, Eric smiles as he watches Brooke on the screen.

Brooke beckons to Ridge when she reaches the end of the runway and he stands by her side as the crowd goes wild. Taylor and Steffy watch from behind the curtain as Ridge and Brooke hold hands and wave at the crowd.