The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 24, 2025: Brooke and Taylor clash

The Forrester Creations fashion show is underway in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 25, 2025.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is busy laying out drawings of all the designs to be featured in the fashion show. He steps outside of the office and walks into the chaos of the backstage prep for the fashion show. Eric (John McCook), Zende (Delon De Metz), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) are there with the models and crew, who are all busy getting things ready. Eric and Ridge share a hug, then Eric goes to Brooke and says “he has no idea.” She says she’s so excited.

At the catwalk, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) greets Christine (Lauralee Bell) from Genoa City when Katie approaches to share details on the guest list. She notes that Taylor (Rebecca Budig) has been added to the list, and Steffy plays it off. Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) greets Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and compliments the fact that he’s back in the Forresters’ good graces. When Taylor arrives Steffy sends her backstage.

Eric reveals he was up all night tweaking the showstopper to add some mystery. Taylor finds Ridge and Brooke looks on at their hug with sadness in her eyes. Eric sees it, and he looks very determined to fix it. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) is there, too, trying to keep order in the chaos.

Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) and Electra (Laneya Grace) are showing off their line when Will (Crew Morrow) approaches and tells Electra that she looks beautiful. Steffy greets Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, who are there to watch the show with the other celebrities and influencers.

Eric tells Taylor he wasn’t expecting her, but Ridge says he invited her. Ridge pulls her away, giving Eric time to go check on Brooke and remind her about their “big surprise” that’s especially important for Ridge to see. Brooke smiles.

The stage is set, the food and wine are flowing and the photographers are busy capturing it all. Daphne asks if it’s always that exciting? Carter confirms that it’s a big day for the company. She knows he’s thinking about Hope, but she’d rather he think about the future and what he can have. Zende grabs them to get them backstage.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Electra and Will spot a famous influencer.

Charlie (Dick Christie) shows Zende, Carter and Daphne that he’s keeping order backstage. Carter warns him to not lock himself inside the dressing room as he struggles to find his keys.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: Howard Wise/ Courtesy of Bell Phillip TV Productions Inc)

Eric gives a speech, thanking everyone for being there. He and Ridge put everything into this line but it wouldn’t have happened without everyone’s help. Ridge praises his father’s leadership, calling him the “heart and soul” of the company. Ridge also takes time to thank his “handsome COO” for taking the fashion house and making it a “global sensation” after introducing jewelry and a fragrance line. After rousing applause, everyone returns to work. Taylor congratulates Ridge, but when he uses his pet name for Brooke, she asks him to stop. After he walks away, Brooke approaches and tells her she probably shouldn’t be there. She’s a psychiatrist, after all, and fashion isn’t her world.

The crowd is seated and ready to go. Ridge gets out on stage to welcome everyone. He starts out by pushing the fragrance and jewelry line, offering more thanks to Carter for coming up with the idea. He kicks off the House of Forrester fashion show and the dresses are absolutely stunning.

Carter watches backstage. When Ridge joins him, Carter thanks him for the kind words. Ridge says he meant every word because Carter was right. That’s all Carter needed to hear.

Brooke sends out the next two models, who stumble when Taylor gets in their way. Brooke says she should be out in the audience but Taylor reminds her that she’s a guest, not a member of the audience. When Eric approaches, Taylor says that Brooke told her she’s not welcome there but Brooke says they’re all very busy and she walks away with Eric. Taylor is left looking angry and frustrated as the tension between the two rivals reaches a new high.

Katie and Donna get Brooke ready. She’s going to be walking in the showstopper dress, which was all Eric’s idea. No one else knows it. Eric overhears them talking and he says he knows his son and even though he loves and admires Taylor, Eric knows that Ridge loves Brooke. She’s the love of his life and “his Logan.”

Outside, Ridge is busy with a model when Eric comes up and says he was working on the showstopper, calling it “breathtaking.” Ridge is excited to see it.

Brooke is getting ready for the catwalk when Taylor walks in to confront her. She doesn’t like that Brooke is pushing her out of the show but Brooke points out that she isn’t part of the fashion industry and she’s not even part of the Forrester Creations family. Brooke tries to step around her but Taylor closes the door and it locks, leaving them trapped inside.

There are calls from the set director that they’re ready for the showstopper but no one knows Brooke is locked in the dressing room. Brooke says this only proves that Taylor doesn’t belong there, which makes Taylor even angrier.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.