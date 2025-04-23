The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 23, 2025: 'I've got too much to live for'

Liam refuses to believe that he’s dying in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 23, 2025.

We begin the episode in Malibu, where Liam (Scott Clifton) struggles to believe that he’s dying. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) says Finn (Tanner Novlan) told her his latest brain scans confirm it.

Kelly (Sophia Paras McKinlay), meanwhile, is thrilled to be tucked in twice, this time by Finn. Finn says he’s sorry she didn’t get to the dance but he’s glad she had a special Daddy-Daughter dance. He agrees her father is the best, telling her the bond between a dad and his daughter is always there.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) packs up an order as Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) sneaks in to give her husband a hug. She asks if he can take a break, but he’s so busy. She points out that he’s choosing cleaning up over her, so she asks if he’s thinking about Hope (Annika Noelle)? He is. And he’s also thinking about “the man who betrayed her.”

Speaking of the man who betrayed Hope, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) arrives at Brooke’s house to tell Hope he misses her. The door is unlocked, so he lets himself in.

Deacon says Hope thought she finally found the right partner, but he ended up being the worst. He knows Liam would never have done that to her. He admits that he stopped by Forrester Creations and took matters “into his own fists.”

Hope knows it’s a big day at the company with the fashion show. Carter says he hates that Hope and her line won’t be part of the show, and he hates being apart from her.

Finn says Kelly will always remember the memory of being with her father. One day she’ll be an “old grandma” and she’ll think back to this moment. Kelly is happy Liam missed the original dance because their private dance was so much better.

Liam thinks he’s being pranked, but Steffy says they found a brain mass and it’s inoperable. That’s why Finn was trying to get in touch with him, but she thought she should be the one to tell him. Liam is stunned.

Sheila can’t believe Deacon went to Forrester and “karate chopped” Carter. Deacon hopes Carter got the message. He doesn’t want him near Hope ever again.

Hope appreciates that Carter is fighting for them, but she says it’s too late. He had his chance and he didn’t do anything. Carter knows what they had and says they could have that again. Hope feels like he let her down and ultimately he hurt her when all she was trying to do was support his dream.

Kelly tells Finn that Liam played her favorite song during their dance. She says she’s lucky to have two dads; Finn tells her it’s an honor to be her stepdad. He knows he could never replace Liam, because he’s extraordinary. Kelly says Liam will never leave her, which makes Finn emotional as she falls asleep.

Scott Clifton in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Liam admits that everyone is dying, technically, but Steffy clarifies it’s the tumor that’s killing him. When he winces, she insists they need to go to the hospital but he refuses to go. He starts laughing and says he’s not dying. With all of the modern medicine, there’s no way he’s going to die. “They can do anything these days,” he says. She doesn’t look so sure.

Deacon doesn’t understand why things won’t work out for Hope. Sheila asks if he really thinks it’s too late for her to get back with Carter? Deacon thinks Liam is the only option for Hope.

Hope doesn’t think Carter understands why she is so upset. He thinks it’s because he gave the company back, but she says it’s because he never came to her to ask what she thought. She reminds him that the takeover was his idea, and he says it was his idea but it was all wrong. All it caused was turmoil, she says, and that’s something she’s had plenty of since she divorced Liam.

Liam refuses to believe that he’s dying. He has two daughters and there’s no way he’s going to leave them. Nothing is more important to him than his daughters because they’re all he has, and if he dies he’d be abandoning them. Steffy acknowledges it’s not fair. He agrees; he’s healthy and young and he has a great diet… there’s no way this can be real. He’s in total disbelief, telling her he has to be at all of the events for his girls. Finn comes out of Kelly’s room and Liam asks if he’s dying? When he sees how sad Finn looks, Liam realizes it’s true.

Sheila can’t believe Deacon wants Liam to get back with Hope. He agrees that he used to have problems when he was still pining after Steffy while being married to Hope. Sheila can’t believe Deacon brought the idea up with Hope, telling him that these are the kinds of things men do to upset women. Deacon thinks Hope needed to hear it.

Carter asks if Hope is thinking about Liam? She admits they have lots of memories and a beautiful daughter together. He asks for a chance to make it up to her, with a future he still wants to build with her.

Finn says the hardest part of being a doctor is telling patients, and in this case a friend, that there’s an inoperable mass on his brain. Liam asks how they treat it? When Finn is quiet Liam realizes there’s no cure. “So we just wait for me to die?” he asks. Finn says there could be ways to slow the progress. Steffy vows that she and Finn will be there for him, and that everyone will fight for him. Liam says no one can know about this. They don’t know anything yet about possible cures. Liam says he can’t die right now and he has faith that he won’t be ripped away from the two people he cares about most. And if it’s true and he’s dying then he needs to make every moment count. “I’m not accepting this death sentence. I’ve got too much to live for,” he says.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.