The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 17, 2025: Finn leaves Sheila speechless

Finn confronts Sheila while Steffy and Liam have a discussion about her marriage in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 17, 2025.

We pick things back up today at the hospital, where Liam (Scott Clifton) asks Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) how soon he can leave. Finn says they should take things day by day, and before he leaves, he checks in with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and says he loves her.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tells Luna (Lisa Yamada) that Deacon won’t be back for a while. Luna loves spending time with her, but she hates that Sheila has to sneak around. Sheila knows she can convince Deacon to embrace Luna in time, but for now, they have to focus on the person Luna is trying to convince.

Hope (Annika Noelle) thanks Deacon (Sean Kanan) for stopping by and checking on her. He tells her that if life doesn’t give her a break, she needs to go out and make her own. She appreciates his support, but she reminds him that he can confide in her, too. Hope asks how things are with him. She knows about Luna being Sheila’s granddaughter, and Deacon admits he’s not thrilled about it. Hope knows it must be hard, given that his best friends were killed by Sheila’s granddaughter.

Sheila says they’re going to work on Will, but she’s actually thinking more about Finn.

Bridget says everything looks good for now, but she has to check on other patients. Steffy thanks her for being there, telling Liam he’s got a great team. Liam says it’s nice being there, watching how Steffy and Finn are so good for each other. He asks her about Luna being Finn’s daughter, which makes Bridget’s eyes open wide in shock.

Finn, in his office, is thinking about Luna when Li (Naomi Matsuda) walks in and sees that he’s upset. She knows, right away, that he’s upset because Luna is his daughter.

Deacon says that when it comes to Sheila, he wants her to have a relationship with her kids and grandkids like he has, but Hope points out that it isn’t possible. Deacon says he gave her a choice, and she chose him. She knows she can’t have a relationship with Luna, ever. Hope doesn’t look so sure.

Sheila asks Luna about Finn, and Luna admits that she wants a relationship with Finn more than anything, not that Poppy doesn’t want her. Sheila can’t believe Poppy abandoned her, but Luna reminds her that she tried to frame her for murder. Sheila says they all make mistakes, but she still deserves love. No one, she says, would be a better father to her than Finn. Luna says Steffy would never allow it.

Steffy jokes with Bridget about Liam worrying about everything. Bridget had no idea about Luna, and she asks Steffy if they are going to let her into their lives. Bridget has to leave; Liam blows her a kiss as she leaves, and once she’s gone, Liam asks Steffy if Finn is on the same page about Luna.

Lisa Yamada in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Li is still furious at her sister for crossing an “unforgivable line.” It’s no wonder Luna ended up the way she did, given her ties to Poppy and Sheila. She warns Finn to stay far away from her.

Luna tells Sheila that she can’t imagine a better dad, and he gives her hope that she has some good in her, too. Sheila tells her that she’s good. Luna says that even if it’s true, he’ll never know because she’s not allowed to be in his life. Sheila says Steffy has overstepped because no one should keep Finn from seeing his child. It’s going to backfire on her, and Sheila is determined to bring Finn and Luna together.

Finn assures his mother that Luna will never have a place in his life. He only wishes that Poppy had told him what happened so he could have been part of her life. Li says that it’s too late now, for the sake of his marriage and the security of his family. She can never be in his life.

Liam says this is important and wonders if Steffy is furious that Luna is out because of his “idiot dad.” She’s more than furious, but she wants him to focus on healing. Liam says he would feel better if he knew his daughter was safe, and he hopes Finn knows Luna is bad news.

Hope is concerned about Sheila being tempted to be in Luna’s orbit. Deacon reminds her that Luna is a murderer who belongs in prison. Hope wants her father to be smart. “This is Sheila we’re talking about,” she says.

Sheila pops her head into Finn’s office. He’s furious that she’s there, but Sheila is elated at being a grandmother all over again.

Hope feels bad for Steffy in her situation, having Luna as a stepdaughter.

Steffy says it has been hard for Finn to find out he has a daughter. Liam promises he’s not trying to undermine Finn at all. He knows being a good man like Finn can work against him. And he has two blood relatives who have tried to kill her. Steffy says Luna will never be part of their lives.

Luna walks past pictures of Tom and Hollis and thinks about her conversation with Finn about what she did.

Finn tells Sheila she needs to leave. Sheila knows how Steffy feels about her, but she says this has nothing to do with her. It’s exciting for him that he has a daughter. Finn reminds her that Luna killed two men and almost killed Steffy. Sheila says she isn’t excusing any of that, but she knows Luna feels terrible about it, and she knows that if Finn had a chance to be her father, Luna never would have turned out that way. Sheila says Luna is their blood, and she begs Finn not to shut her out and go another day without her father. Finn says that if he had been there for day one, she never would have killed anyone. “But she did,” he says. And that means she’s no daughter of his. Sheila is left speechless.