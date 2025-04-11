The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 11, 2025: Taylor tells Brooke to back off

Sheila and Luna conspire over Will while Taylor confronts Brooke in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 11, 2025.

We wrap up the week on a sunny day at Forrester Creations. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is trying on the newest line of lingerie and thinks Ridge walked in. She steps out to show off what she’s wearing, only to find Taylor (Rebecca Budig) there.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) welcomes Luna (Lisa Yamada) to the bar, assuring her that Deacon is out running errands. She shows her grandmother a photo of Will (Crew Morrow) and says she knows he’s bored with Electra (Laneya Grace). Sheila suggests she get him thinking with “another part of his anatomy.”

Electra, in the meantime, is accessorizing an outfit when Will tells her that he’s not thinking about fashion. He wants her.

Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) walks into the design office to find Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) changing clothes. She quickly locks the door.

Sheila says men are simple creatures and easy to tame. After all, she “tamed” Deacon Sharpe after he was fawning over Brooke. She also reveals she was married to Eric Forrester, which shocks Luna. Sheila thinks men like bad girls because it excites them, which means there’s hope for girls like them.

Will and Electra share an intense kiss. She pulls back, reminding him that they’re in the office and anyone could walk in. Will looks disappointed.

Carter continues dressing and tells Daphne he has a meeting. “Next time,” she says.

Taylor knows Brooke was looking for Ridge, and she says he’s no longer going to be overseeing fittings for Brooke’s Bedroom. She’s tired of Brooke’s old games of using sex to get Ridge, and it’s time for it to end.

Brooke tells Taylor she’s busy, but Taylor says she’s not too busy to throw herself at Ridge. Brooke accuses her of being the "rebound," but Taylor insists that’s not what she is. She says what she has with Ridge is deeper than anything Brooke had with him, and it’s time for Brooke to move on. “Ridge is no longer an option,” she says. Taylor leaves, and Brooke looks angry.

Luna says she’d like to think there’s hope for a relationship with Will, but she’s done so much. Sheila says it’s all about perception, and they will come around. Luna tells her that she’s doing really good at being a grandmother. And when a pizza order comes in for Zende, Sheila says she has an idea.

Will asks for the story behind one of Electra’s designs. “It’s beautiful,” he says, fastening the necklace around her neck. She spins around and kisses him.

Daphne is in the design office when Taylor walks in looking for Steffy. Taylor thanks Daphne for all of her help getting the company back, and for being such a great friend to Steffy. Daphne reveals that she’s enjoying her time in LA. Taylor teases her about her infatuation with Carter.

Laneya Grace in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Carter walks into the CEO office and finds Brooke, who’s upset. He asks her what’s wrong.

Will is getting hot and heavy with Electra, but she stops him, and he says he doesn’t want to pressure her. She suggests other things they can do, like a spa day. She books their treatment, with his and hers massages, and he pretends to be excited. Little do they know, Luna, in an awful disguise, is watching them.

Taylor says Carter’s guilt was too much for him. Daphne knows most men would die rather than give up the company, but he did. And Hope still doesn’t see what damage she’s done. Daphne points out that Hope broke up with Carter the second he wasn’t useful to her.

Brooke says Taylor should set up an office in the building after all the time she’s there. Brooke says they were able to be friends for a while, but they’re back at it. She doesn’t know how to work there without being with Ridge. Carter asks if he did the right thing in returning the company to the Forresters. Brooke says he did the right thing, but she loves Ridge. She then shakes her head, saying she doesn’t need a man. But she can’t help but wonder why Ridge went after Taylor.

Sheila sits at the bar and looks at the pizza tracker. “Mamma mia,” she says of her scheme to have Luna deliver the pizza

Luna listens as Will and Electra talk about their spa day. Will says they’ll go back to his apartment after the spa day and watch a movie. Electra teases him, knowing what he wants, but when she gets a text, she dashes off to avoid having a conversation with him. Luna walks in, still disguised and pizza in hand, and says she has what he needs: hot and spicy.

Daphne can’t believe Brooke was waiting for Ridge in lingerie. Taylor says Brooke’s relationship with Ridge is complicated, and he’ll always care about her.

Carter feels bad that the takeover is what led to Brooke and Ridge’s split. Brooke says he did the right thing, but he thinks that he probably should have walked out with Hope, who won’t answer his texts. Brooke admits she damaged her relationship with Hope, too, and probably should have walked out, too. Brooke spots the cut on Carter’s eyebrow and asks what happened. He explains about Deacon but ends up telling her that he’s confident that she’ll end up with Ridge, just like he thinks he’ll end up with Hope, too. What they don’t realize is that Daphne is listening to the conversation. Daphne says Carter is going to be hers.