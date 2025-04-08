The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 8, 2025: fight for Hope's honor

Deacon and Carter fight over Hope (literally), while Zende makes a case for Hope’s return in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 8, 2025.

We begin today at the hospital, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reassures Liam (Scott Clifton), who is groggy from his ordeal. He says her name and squeezes her hand.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is on the phone with Kelly’s babysitter, assuring her that Steffy or Liam will be there soon. He wonders where they are.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tells Zende (Delon De Metz) that cutting Hope for the Future was not a reflection of his work, and they’ll find somewhere for him to work. He also thanks Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) for her contributions and wants to keep working with her. Daphne says she wasn’t there to work for Hope, and she’s glad Hope is gone.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is waiting for Hope (Annika Noelle) to get back. She walks in the door and tells her mother she was just with Deacon.

And speaking of Deacon (Sean Kanan), he’s telling Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) how much he’s not going to get away with what he did to Hope.

Zende says he knows why Hope and the line were cut, and he’s happy the company is back in the family’s hands. Zende says he disagrees with Daphne because Hope’s line was profitable for the company, and she had a good sense for her designs. Ultimately, he thinks Hope deserves a chance. Ridge says he sounds like Brooke.

Hope says she was with Deacon because he supports her. Brooke says she just went to talk to Ridge to urge him to give Hope her line back because she supports her daughter.

Deacon says Carter used Hope, and if he doesn’t regret what he did, he’s going to regret it soon enough.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) finds Finn in his office. He tells her that he was having some one-on-one time with Kelly before she went with her parents, but he hasn’t heard from them. Li wonders if something happened. Finn has no idea.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) checks on Liam, asking him questions. He doesn’t know where he is, or why. Steffy says he has a head injury, and it’s bad.

Zende can’t believe Ridge said he sounds like Brooke. Ridge says Brooke was just there. Zende points out that she is the only one who got punished. Ridge reminds him that Hope still thinks that they didn’t do anything wrong, and Daphne says that his family would have lost their company.

Hope says she loved Carter, and she fought for his dream. She believed in the promises he made for their future, but clearly, he didn’t mean any of it.

Deacon says Hope trusted Carter and stood by him. And then he stabbed her in the back and cheated on her. Deacon asks what kind of man he is.

Li asks about what Finn did with Kelly. He says she’s at a friend’s house, and she knows they have demanding jobs. He just wishes he knew where she was.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Liam asks how he got a head injury, because he doesn’t remember. He’s in pain, and Grace tells him not to overexert himself so he doesn’t end up having a seizure. Steffy tells him they’re going to get through this, together.

Brooke knows why Hope is feeling hurt, but she reminds her that if Carter walked away in that moment, he’d be walking away from everything he worked so hard to build. Hope says it’s so much more. She knows what he said, but she wants to know why he kissed Daphne.

Zende says Hope may never apologize for what she did, but Carter means it when he says he’s sorry. Daphne says Carter was led astray, but now he’s back, and she doubts he’ll ever go astray again.

Carter says Deacon only knows one side of the story, and he tells Deacon that he’s not trying to spin the story. Deacon says Carter is worse than the other men because he lied and manipulated the truth. Carter says Deacon is the first man to ever abandon Hope and break her heart, leading Deacon to kick and punch him.

Finn tells Li about the father-daughter dance. Kelly is so excited, and Finn knows Liam won’t miss it for anything.

Liam asks what a brain bleed is. Grace explains and says Liam is very lucky he got help when he did. He asks if the hospital called Steffy, but Grace explains that Steffy found him and saved him. Tears well in Liam’s eyes.

Hope tells her mother that she and Carter have been through so much and there were lots of happy memories. She just thought they were on the same page and now she realizes that she has questions about everything. Did he ever care about her? Brooke says Carter did care, and he hasn’t given up on her. Hope says Carter gave up when he returned the company to the Forresters. Worst of all, he did it all for Ridge and Daphne.

Daphne comes into the room and breaks up the fight between Deacon and Carter. Daphne asks who he is, and when Carter says he’s Hope’s father, she realizes why he’s there. She says Hope has no honor to defend.

Finn wants to know where Steffy is and why she isn’t getting back to him.

Liam can’t believe Steffy saved him. They break down in tears as Liam says he owes her one. She tells him she needs him to get better because she can’t stand the thought of losing him. His kids need him, and Liam asks if Kelly saw him like that. He asks where she found him, and she says she found him outside Bill’s house. She says all that matters is that he gets better. Steffy doesn’t think this was a “medical fluke” and asks if he fell or if there was an accident. She asks what happened, and he struggles to remember.