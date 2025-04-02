The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 2, 2025: Liam quits!

Liam confronts Bill about Luna’s pardon in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 2, 2025.

We begin today at Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house, where she tells Hope (Annika Noelle) the latest updates about how Ridge and Steffy want to add the jewelry and fragrance lines into couture. Hope appreciates Brooke’s efforts, but doesn’t want to hear about it.

Liam (Scott Clifton) tells his father he’s furious about Bill’s (Don Diamont) decision to free Luna. Bill says it’s none of his business, but Liam says everyone is asking about it.

Electra (Laneya Grace) tells Luna she doesn’t appreciate what she did to Will (Crew Morrow). Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) warns Electra to watch what she says, but Luna (Lisa Yamada) says they should talk in private. Electra puts her on notice to stay away from her and Will.

Katie (Heather Tom) can tell Will is distracted. He says he’s crazy about Electra, but he doesn’t think they’re on the same page.

Electra says Will doesn’t want anything to do with her, but Luna says she’s free to do whatever she wants because of Will’s father.

Bill tells Liam he doesn’t have to explain himself to anyone, but Liam wants a reason. When Bill says Luna wasn’t safe in prison, Liam says that now everyone is unsafe because of his decision. “Enough!” Bill shouts, telling Liam he can’t walk into his house and talk to him like that.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sheila finds Deacon (Sean Kanan) working at the bar. She can tell he’s upset about Luna, but he says he’s worried about Hope.

Hope tells Brooke that her mother has a job but Hope lost her line and her job, and Carter. She put her trust in the wrong man because he sold her out to the Forresters, and she still feels like Brooke sold her out, too.

Katie thought things were going well between Will and Electra. Will says they’re not in agreement about whether it’s time to take things to the next step. Katie is happy that Will feels comfortable talking with her about it. Will says he loves Electra and wants to do the right thing, and Katie guesses she’s not ready for the next step.

Luna says she’s been given an incredible opportunity to start over, and she can’t mess things up. Electra says she knows Luna will mess up, warning her again to stay away from them. She shoves Luna to make her point.

Liam says Luna is the kind of person who should be in prison for the rest of her life because she’s dangerous. But Bill let her loose, unleashing a “maniac” on the rest of them.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope sets her magazine aside as Brooke tells her to give it time. Brooke plans to talk with Ridge about letting Hope back into the company, but Hope knows Steffy will never allow it. Brooke is only trying to be helpful, and Hope is aware that her mother is dealing with losing her relationship. Hope wishes Brooke would stop trying to prove she’s good enough for Ridge.

Will would never want to pressure Electra to do anything she doesn’t want to do. Katie says there’s no timeline on these things and it’s good to talk about it. Will reveals that they talked about it at Il Giardino and Luna heard their conversation. He admits Luna came onto him.

Luna tells Electra to never touch her again, but Electra reminds her that she came onto Will first. She tells her that Will doesn’t want anything to do with her and storms out. “We’ll see about that,” Luna smirks.

Bill says he did what he thought best. He tells Liam to get off his soapbox, trying to dismiss him. Liam says he’s not an employee, he’s Bill’s son. Maybe he’s wasting his time, he says, because any time anyone shows Bill concern, he gets upset. Liam says his reckless behavior is going to get him killed, and maybe he’ll never understand it because he’s so different from his father.

Sheila reminds Deacon that Steffy cancelled Hope’s line before, but Deacon says it’s her whole life. He’s tried to reach out to Hope, but he gets no answer, and he doesn't know how to help.

Hope asks her mother if Ridge is always going to come first. Brooke reminds her daughter that she doesn’t support everything Ridge does, just like she didn’t support Hope’s takeover. Hope doesn’t think it’s wrong that she wanted more for the company, but Brooke tells her it’s about how she did it. Hope decides that she needs some air, turning and walking out the door.

Will holds Electra in his arms, telling her he’s glad she’s back. He tells her he doesn’t want to mess up their relationship by pushing too hard. He says when the time is right, it will happen, and he’s going to wait for her. They kiss. She says Luna is crazy for thinking she could have a guy like him. When she reveals that she confronted Luna, he says she needs to be careful. But Electra says Will is too important to let Luna get away with it.

Sheila returns to the apartment and says Electra can’t come around like that. When Luna tells her that they had a confrontation, she also assures her grandmother that she's looking forward to getting Electra out of the way.

Bill warns Liam to be careful, but Liam isn’t deterred. He says he always thinks his father has changed but it’s never true. Liam wonders if Bill thinks he has to show him how powerful he is. Liam will never understand why Bill did what he did. Bill says Liam doesn’t need to understand what he did, he has to do what he’s told. When Liam thinks Bill is threatening to fire him, he quits.

Hope arrives at Il Giardino and gets a hug from Deacon, who is glad she’s there. Hope says Brooke doesn’t understand what she’s feeling, and she’s blaming everything that happened on her. Hope can’t stay in the house listening to her mother pining after Ridge, either. She’s never felt so betrayed and hurt by her own mother before. Deacon knows he’ll never win father of the year, but he’s there for her. He says he’ll always bet on Hope, and he wants her to lean on him.