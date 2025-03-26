The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 26, 2025: Steffy celebrates as Ridge decides

Ridge chooses between Brooke and Taylor in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 26, 2025.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Taylor (Rebecca Budig) tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) moved on, and she thinks Brooke should do the same. Brooke tells Ridge she’s his Logan and they’re the love of each other’s lives. She asks him to come back to her.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is surprised that Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) ended up falling for Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Daphne says Carter is an incredible man. Finn (Tanner Novlan) walks in and Steffy tells him it’s a “big day” for the company.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) says he sacrificed everything for Hope (Annika Noelle). She says he gave up the LLC and that means everything that was important to her is gone now so that he could have what he wants. He begs her not to give up on their love.

Steffy tells Finn that they are back in control of Forrester Creations. He’s thrilled. Daphne says it’s thanks to Carter.

Hope says that if he ever cared about her, or their relationship, he would have walked out of the room with her. She thinks the Forresters are going to use the power he gave back to them and use it against Hope and Carter. She doesn’t think they will ever listen to Carter after what he did, and it’s easier for them to shame her in the process. He apologizes, but she says he could have stood by her and ended up choosing them instead.

Taylor says Brooke is always throwing herself at Ridge. She showed her true colors after taking the CEO position. Brooke reminds her that she took the job to get the company back for Ridge and that’s what happened. Brooke tells Ridge that they need to heal, and she thinks that’s what he wants.

Carter can’t believe Hope is questioning his loyalty after everything he’s done for her. She reminds him that he kissed Daphne and he made his choices. Carter went with his conscience, but she points out that they were doing everything together until he betrayed her. He says that’s what he was doing, unless she no longer sees him as desirable now that he’s not useful. He points out that every man in her life has let her down, and then he arrives as her knight in shining armor, and the second something goes wrong, he’s gone from her life. She reminds him of what he said the first time she was fired, that he would never let it happen. She blames him for making a deal with Ridge and Eric and setting her up, so she no longer sees him as the man she fell in love with. “Goodbye, Carter,” she says.

Steffy says Hope never showed remorse, and she always plays the victim. Daphne gets up to check on “something” but Steffy teases her that she’s checking on “someone.”

Brooke says the dark period is over, and she wants him to come home. She asks him to tell her it’s what he wants, too.

Thorsten Kaye in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Carter settles into the desk in the design office and sees the pictures of Hope. He thinks back to his conversation with Daphne and how she said Hope is using him. Daphne walks in and asks if he’s ok. “Not really,” he says, explaining that Hope wants nothing to do with him. Daphne says it took courage to face all of the wrongs and make them right. She was going to leave for Paris, but she can’t because she’s never met a man like him.

Carter says he appreciates Daphne helping him to find himself, but he’s feeling very “messed up” after losing Hope and then having Ridge and Eric break their promise. She reminds him that he broke their trust, but he’s a good man. She sings his praises as he says his heart is broken. “It’s broken because you gave it to the wrong person,” she says.

Hope looks at pictures of Carter and thinks back to their early conversations where he said he would protect her. He vowed to never give up on her. It makes her cry.

Finn brings Steffy a drink and says it must be like a weight has been lifted. She says it’s having her family’s home back. She has so many memories there, and she always vowed to run the company someday. She wanted to make her parents proud. Finn says she’ll never let that happen again, and she agrees. But she’s worried about Brooke being there and trying to get back into Ridge’s life.

Ridge reminds Brooke that it’s a big day for his family. He tells Taylor that she gave him his children and his memories, but you have to move on and focus on the future. Taylor looks concerned as Brooke smiles.

Hope can’t stop thinking about her conversations with Carter. Tears stream down her face.

Daphne says Carter carried his guilt long enough, and he should never regret it. He should feel freed, like a weight has been lifted. She says she’s there for him, and she hugs him.

Steffy wishes she could have fired Brooke along with Hope, but Finn points out that Ridge and Eric would never allow it. She hopes Brooke doesn’t get into Ridge’s head.

Ridge hates the idea of hurting either one of them, and he says they can’t do this anymore. He reminds Taylor that Brooke was always going to be “his Logan” and he tells Brooke that when they were in Rome, he was reminded that they had a destiny. He holds Brooke’s hands as he says they tried to love each other but their relationship didn’t work. “My future is with Taylor,” he says. Brooke turns and walks out of the office, quickly breaking down in tears. Ridge hugs Taylor, but he looks uncertain.