The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 19, 2025: Steffy gets revenge against Hope

Steffy wastes no time getting revenge against Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 19, 2025.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Eric (John McCook), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) have a coffee toast. Steffy says they need to make a decision about Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) fate. Will they allow them to keep working, or will they pay for their crimes?

In the design office, Carter apologizes for disappointing Hope but he couldn’t keep going knowing that he stole the company. Hope says he only steered the company in the right direction. Brooke says they did it in the wrong way, and he did prove he had some good ideas but it was all wrong. She tells Carter it’s not wrong to feel remorse for what he did but he fixed it by giving the company back. He plans on making sure Hope can continue working there, but she knows there’s no way Steffy allows it.

Hope says this whole thing could backfire, noting that they could go to the meeting and lose their jobs. Brooke doesn’t think they’ll be fired, and Carter says Eric and Ridge will remind Steffy about the deal they made. Plus, they can’t deny Brooke’s contributions to the company. Besides, Brooke adds, she has faith in Ridge.

Zende (Delon De Metz) is working when Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) walks in and asks if he can feel how different it feels in the building. She says the first order of business is to deal with the traitors. Zende knows the meeting is going to be huge.

Eric reminds Steffy that they agreed to keep them all on, but Steffy doesn’t think keeping Hope on is a good idea. Carter, Brooke, and Hope walk in and Steffy immediately says they committed treason and she, Eric and Ridge will decide what happens next.

The meeting is in full swing as Daphne and Zende wonder what’s happening. He asks if Carter is second-guessing his decision. Daphne says Carter knows he made the right decision, and Zende agrees that he is probably feeling relief. They’re glad he will be allowed to stay but they don’t know what will happen to Hope and Brooke.

Steffy gives a speech about what they did and how awful it was when they hijacked the company and put Eric’s legacy at risk. She’ll never forget it. Eric chimes in and says they won’t forget it but they have to move forward. Steffy tells Carter that Ridge and Eric feel sympathetic for Carter because they understand what it’s like to be taken advantage of by a Logan. She feels bad about the inevitable decline of his relationship and she reprimands him for defending Hope.

Steffy moves to Brooke, telling her that she will lose the CEO position but remains at the company. Hope wants to know what’s in store for her and whether Steffy will keep her word.

Zende thinks Brooke will be safe, explaining that Brooke took the position to have access to Carter to get him to change his mind. Daphne says a claim doesn’t make it true. He also points out her contributions to the company and asks if Daphne has pieces of her bedroom line. She does. But Daphne isn’t sure about Hope.

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope says they had an agreement about Hope for the Future, and Brooke says they’re men of their word. Steffy says they meant it “at the time” and as co-CEO she wasn’t there to agree with it. She explains there were some tough decisions and they agreed to keep Brooke on.

Steffy says Hope for the Future was built on integrity and truth. The message isn’t pure anymore because of what Hope has done. They’re shelving her line. Steffy says Hope was the one who pushed them to take over the company so now their focus will be couture. “It’s because of you, Hope,” she says.

Zende asks Daphne if she wants the line, and Hope, to be cut. He says he won’t be offended, even as lead designer. Zende says Carter could still choose to fight for Hope if it gets cut. Daphne says Carter deserves better than Hope.

Hope is stunned, but Steffy says she had no choice. At least Carter saw the error of his ways, but Hope thinks they did the right thing. Steffy says she hurt Eric, and when Hope points out that she was once Eric’s stepdaughter, Steffy says she’s Deacon and Brooke’s daughter and they both have questionable morals. Hope reminds them about the contributions they made with jewelry and fragrance, but Steffy says Hope is only looking out for herself. When Carter and Brooke speak up, Steffy warns them that they are on thin ice.

Brooke tries to defend Hope, but Hope jumps in and says that Steffy is a bully just like her grandmother. She says Ridge and Steffy learned to be a bully from Stepanie. Steffy fires Hope, and when Hope says she and Carter are a team. Ridge warns him that they forgave him once and it won’t happen again.