The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 14, 2025: Carter tears up the LLC papers

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) makes a huge decision about the future of the company while Luna (Lisa Yamada) finally comes face to face with her mother after learning her cousin is really her father in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 14, 2025.

We end the week at the cabin, where Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is pacing while waiting for Hope (Annika Noelle), who is there because Brooke wanted to talk. Brooke says she’s been thinking and Hope asks if it’s about Ridge (Thorsten Kaye)? About Ridge and their life together, Brooke says.

Ridge ends a call, and Eric (John McCook) asks if it’s true that Luna was pardoned. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) asks if they confirmed it was Bill, but they won’t say. She’s going to make sure they put Luna back in jail but first it’s the day they get the company back.

Carter is in the CEO office thinking about his conversation with Ridge. Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) walks in and asks if he misses his best friend.

At Bill’s house, Luna tells the prison representative she doesn’t have an address yet. He gives her the stuff she had in prison and tells her to stay out of trouble. Poppy (Romy Park) walks in and can’t believe it’s true. She’s furious Luna didn’t let her know where she was, but Luna turns it around and says Poppy lied about Finn being her father. Luna says Poppy said they were all alone while she was growing up and she denied her getting to know her father and he would have loved her. Luna says Poppy’s lies ruined her life.

Carter trying to focus on work, but Daphne tells him that Hope has been using him. She says he’ll see for himself when he gives the company back to the Forresters.

Hope can imagine how shocked the Forresters must be after finding out that Finn is Luna’s dad and that she’s out of jail. Brooke reached out to Ridge but he never responded.

Ridge admits the changes Carter made in the company have been working, but Eric says the fashion house is missing its couture line and it needs it back. Ridge says his friend is still there, but he’s “sleeping” and they need to get inside his head and wake him up to see that what he’s done is wrong.

Poppy says everything she’s ever done was for Luna, and that none of the men she was with were good enough. Luna asks if she really thought Bill was her father and Poppy hoped it was true. Luna says Poppy knew it was Finn all along but didn’t want to tell her.

Brooke can’t believe Daphne kissed Carter, knowing they’re a couple. Hope knows Steffy got into Daphne’s head because she said Hope is using Carter to get what she wants. Hope looked up to Daphne and now she questions everything.

Daphne greets Steffy at the Forrester Mansion. She tells Daphne their timetable moved up because Carter is seeing the error of his ways sooner than they thought. Steffy can tell Daphne has feelings for Carter. She also says Eric and Ridge are on their way to the office to give Carter one more chance.

Thorsten Kaye in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Carter thinks back to his conversation with Daphne about being a man of principle. When Eric and Ridge walk in Carter is surprised to see them. Ridge says this takeover has gone on long enough, they’re coming back to their company.

Luna wants her mother to admit she knew Finn was her father the whole time. Poppy reminds her she grew up knowing Finn, but Luna says as her cousin, not her father. Luna accuses her mother of keeping the truth from her, but now that she knows Finn is her father she can see it and she wonders why Poppy didn’t see it, too.

Steffy tells Daphne that Ridge is seeing cracks in Carter’s resolve. Daphne agrees that Carter is starting to see that Hope is using him, and she says he’s a decent man. Steffy says this is his chance to prove he’s a decent man.

Hope says she won’t put all the blame on Daphne because Carter let the kiss happen. He, like everyone else, is drawn to Daphne. Brooke asks where things are between them now.

Eric says they have been keeping an eye on the company and he’s impressed with everything he’s done. Ridge says they are giving Carter one more chance to give the company back to them.

Luna says her life would be so different if she knew about Finn. Tom and Hollis would be alive and Steffy wouldn’t help her. Poppy says she can’t blame a “traumatic childhood” for what happened. Luna wants to know if Poppy really thought Tom Starr was her father, challenging her to tell the truth for once in her life.

Brooke can’t get over Daphne kissing Carter. Hope says she’s made similar mistakes in the past and no one can change the fact that they love each other.

Ridge tells Carter this is his change to do the right thing. They know he has been upset, and Carter admits he’s been struggling. Carter appreciates Ridge and Eric see he’s been doing good work. Eric reminds him that their name is on the building and on every label. Carter says he’ll give the company back on the condition that Hope for the Future, which is on an upswing, remains intact. Eric says if it’s on the upswing then it would be foolish to get rid of it. Carter admits their victories have been “hollow” without the Forresters there, prompting Eric to say the “old Carter” is still in him. Ridge says they missed him, too. Carter takes out the paperwork and tears it up, giving Eric and Ridge control of the company again. He pulls out Eric’s old stapler and hands it to Eric. “This belongs to you,” he says. Carter extends his hand to Ridge and they shake on it.

And with that, Forrester Creations is back in the hands of the Forresters.