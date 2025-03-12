The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 12, 2025: pardon me?

Steffy gets shocking news while Li tries to kill Poppy in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 12, 2025.

We begin today at the Spencer Estate, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) demand answers from Bill (Don Diamont) as Luna (Lisa Yamada) pleads for them not to send her back to prison. “Say goodbye to your vacation, Luna,” Steffy says. Luna begs her father to intervene on her behalf.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) asks Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) if she can imagine having Luna for a daughter. She reminds him that he shouldn't blame Poppy (Romy Park), but he points out that Tom Starr was a good guy. He notes that Poppy left in a hurry and he knows Li (Naomi Matsuda) is a “tough cookie.” He’d never want to be on her bad side.

Poppy pops into Li’s office. She’s happy to see her sister, but Li is anything but happy.

Deacon says they don’t know why Li and Poppy were estranged. Sheila knows that most people never know the full story and she knows Li and Poppy are very different, but the whole situation with Luna may have changed things. She hopes they’ll finally have a relationship that lasts.

Poppy is so glad Li texted. She was thinking that maybe they could get brunch over the weekend. When Li calls Poppy her “sweet little sister,” Poppy says it used to bother her but Li is the most influential person in her life. Li says family is everything and she’ll do anything to protect her family.

Luna points out that she’ll die in prison if Finn doesn’t do something. Finn agrees that she is his daughter, but he also reminds her that she killed two men and tried to kill the love of his life. Steffy’s eyes fill with tears as he pulls her close to him.

Sheila says Luna is a bad seed, and Deacon agrees that she has the “crazy gene.” Sheila knows she’s paying for her crimes in jail. Deacon can’t stop thinking about it all every time he looks at Poppy. It reminds him of all that Luna took away from them. He’s surprised Sheila has any sympathy for Poppy, but she reminds him that she knows what it’s like to be a mother separated from her child. Deacon says there’s something about Poppy he doesn’t trust.

Poppy tells Li that she has no idea where Luna is and she’s worried about her. She tried calling Luna’s lawyer but he won’t return her calls. She’s worried Luna isn’t alive. Li says that’s ridiculous because she knows where Luna is. When she reveals that Luna is at Bill’s house, Poppy says it’s impossible. Poppy asks if Li has seen her, and she says Finn has. Because Finn is her son, and he’s Luna’s father. Poppy is shocked.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn says Luna is his daughter but she killed two people and he wishes he’d been there for her, but she needs to go back to prison and pay for her crimes. Luna says she’s good at Bill’s house, where she feels like her old self.

Ridge and Taylor ask if Bill knew what he was doing when he got her out of prison. Bill says he was only trying to help Luna in a way that no one did when he was young. Steffy says she’s going to get justice for Tom and Hollis, and herself. She calls Chief Bradley Baker (Dan Martin) and tells him that she’s with “an inmate” and she’s at Bill’s house. He says he’s on his way. Steffy tells her to enjoy her last moments of freedom before she goes back. Luna tearfully says she doesn’t want to go back to prison and she doesn’t want to be away from her dad.

Sheila wants to know why Deacon doesn’t trust Poppy. He says it’s a feeling he can’t ignore, especially because she has so many secrets.

Li says she’s always known her sister had no morals but Finn was 18 and he’s family. She’s his aunt. She asks if Poppy did it to get back at her, but Poppy insists that Finn wanted it too. Poppy says they had something beautiful, but Li calls her “delusional” and now Finn’s cousin is his daughter. Poppy knows it was inappropriate, but Li says it was disgusting and she won’t get away with it.

Steffy says she can’t run, but Luna says she won’t run. Taylor reminds her she almost killed Steffy. Luna pleads with Taylor about people with traumatic childhoods but Taylor says she has no excuse. Taylor says Bill was wrong to get her out of jail. Luna begs them not to send her back to prison now that she knows who her father is, but they won’t listen to her. Chief Baker arrives with an officer and Luna tries to explain that she’s on house arrest, but Steffy tells him to take her away.

Poppy begs Li to stay calm so they can discuss everything. Li says she was hiding this for 20 years, but Poppy says she didn’t know who Luna’s father was. Poppy says she’s getting scared as Li starts backing her toward the wall. Li is furious that Poppy could ruin Finn and Steffy’s lives. Li felt guilty thinking Poppy could have an affair with her husband but what she did with Finn was a thousand times worse. She went after Finn, and now Finn has to deal with a daughter who tried to kill his wife. She grabs Poppy’s neck and tries to choke her.

Bill and Luna explain that the “powers that be” know Luna is there with him. Ridge says he paid people off. Baker says Bill isn’t capable of taking care of someone like Luna. Baker gets a call and Bill smirks suddenly. Baker ends the call and orders Luna to be released. They also remove her ankle monitor. He announces that Luna has been pardoned and there’s nothing he can do. She’s a free woman. Ridge, Taylor, Steffy and Finn are in shock as Bill looks on. Luna locks eyes with Finn and smiles at him while Steffy begs Finn to do something.