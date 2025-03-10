The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 6, 2025: Steffy pleads with Finn

Steffy begs Finn to forget Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 6, 2025.

We begin today in Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wonders how Finn (Tanner Novlan) could have more to say about Luna (Lisa Yamada). He says it’s about where Luna is right now. Steffy is stunned.

Luna, in the meantime, thinks back to her conversation with Finn. She tells him knowing he’s her father is all she could have wished for. Bill (Don Diamont) walks in and finds her crying. He asks what’s wrong.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) are at Eric’s house pondering the situation with Finn and Steffy. Taylor comments that their daughter has been through so much already. She wonders when Steffy will have a normal, sane life. Ridge worries about Finn feeling obligated to be in Luna’s life. Taylor knows it’s going to impact Steffy’s relationship.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) point-blank that she saw her kissing Carter. Daphne, for her part, doesn’t even bother looking contrite. Hope wants to know how she could do that. Daphne says Hope shouldn’t have convinced Carter to steal the company from his best friend.

Taylor thinks they were right to convince Steffy to come stay with them. She knows they love each other more than ever but these are things no wife should ever deal with. Ridge points out that Luna is in prison, but Taylor says Finn is related to two killers and she hopes Hayes never knows who his family is.

Bill tells Luna she can talk to him. He wants to know what’s wrong.

Steffy tells Finn that Luna is in prison, but Finn blames the constant turmoil in Luna’s life. She points out that Finn didn’t know Luna was his daughter. He needs to talk to her about what’s next.

Hope, laughing hysterically, is impressed by Daphne’s “audacity” leading her to kiss him anyway. Daphne points out that his conscience is weighing on him and reminds Hope that she’s not paying attention to it. She wants to know why Hope doesn’t care about him. Daphne asks if Hope really listens to him, because if she has then she would know Carter isn’t happy about what’s happened.

Taylor doesn’t like what Finn is asking of Steffy. Ridge says Steffy will always stand by her man. Taylor is concerned about how much pressure is on Steffy, given what’s going on at Forrester. But Finn, as much as Taylor loves him, is always bringing dangerous people into Steffy’s life.

Luna tells Bill she likes how he’s always worried about her. Bill says he feels a “responsibility” to her and she jokes about him being her “jailer.” She’ll always be grateful for what he did. Bill admits he was worried about their arrangement working but he has some hope that it’s working out. When he saw her crying, he realized that there could be something she hasn’t shared. Luna tells him she thinks she has a real shot at reconnecting with her family.

Steffy is puzzled at Finn’s statement about what happens next with all of this. Steffy has barely worked through what’s happened and how she feels about it. It’s a lot, especially for him. She promises that they’ll face it together. He apologizes to her, knowing he’s upset her and turned her life upside down. Again. He hugs her, realizing how bad things are.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope tells Daphne that she has no idea what she and Carter share. Daphne says Hope should know the torment Carter feels. Hope mentions how he’s elevated the company, and Daphne admits he’s a great businessman but she points out that Hope got her line back. Hope wants to know if Daphne is implying that Hope is using Carter.

Taylor knows Finn adores Steffy. If not for Sheila and Luna, they would have peace. She wants peace for them. Ridge says Steffy can lean on them for support, and so can Finn. Taylor hopes Finn can work his feelings out.

Luna talks about how lives can change in an instant. Bill recalls that feeling when they thought she was his daughter. Luna tells Bill that it’s possible her father is out there waiting for her.

Steffy tells Finn that all of this stuff with Luna is incredibly hard. She blames Poppy for taking advantage of Finn and Steffy hates that Finn had to deal with it. Now he has an adult daughter who tried to kill his wife. She hugs Finn as he looks even more perplexed.

Hope can’t believe Daphne is accusing her of “using” Carter. It dawns on Hope that Daphne sounds just like Steffy because Steffy has used “those exact words” with her against her several times. She also says Daphne is wrong about her. She was humiliated when she was fired and that was all from Steffy’s vendetta. That’s why Daphne is wrong about her love for Carter. She warns Daphne not to make another move on him because she loves him more than anyone knows.

Taylor says it’s easier knowing Luna is in jail, and Ridge agrees that it will help keep Steffy safe.

Bill doesn’t understand what Luna means about her father waiting for her. He mentions her not believing Tom was her father, but Luna says she finally knows the truth. She thinks back to her conversation with Finn and smiles through her tears.

Finn, in the meantime, thanks Steffy for being such an understanding wife. Steffy tells him that none of this was Finn’s fault. She says she’s still haunted by what happened when Luna locked her up and she’s so thankful that Finn rescued her. His love saved her and that’s why she doesn’t blame him for being Sheila’s son and Luna’s father. Steffy can’t imagine how hard it is for him knowing he has an adult daughter. She just wishes it was anyone but Luna. She hopes they can get Luna out of their minds and she never wants to think about her ever again. She begs Finn for that to be the case.