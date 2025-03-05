The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 5, 2025: Hope demands answers

Ridge and Taylor try to convince Steffy to leave while Hope confronts Carter about the kiss in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 5, 2025.

We begin today with Luna (Lisa Yamada) holding on to Finn (Tanner Novlan) for dear life as she celebrates being held by her father.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) says Finn is just as shocked as everyone else. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) don’t want to believe Luna is Finn’s daughter.

Zende (Delon De Metz) watches Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) packing. He wants to know if Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is the reason she wants to leave LA. She doesn’t want to answer him, focusing on packing her bag.

Carter, in the meantime, tells Hope (Annika Noelle) he wishes she hadn’t seen them kissing. She would love to hear his explanation.

Daphne says she doesn’t have time to answer questions, and she can handle work from Paris. Zende knows she’s upset about something and he wants to know if it’s Carter.

Hope says she put her trust in Carter. Carter says he was just as shocked as she was about the kiss. That was the last thing Carter was expecting. Hope can’t believe he’s blaming her for the kiss.

Steffy is stunned that her parents are putting so much blame on Finn. Taylor points out that Finn is related to Sheila and Luna, and that’s why she needs to get away from there as soon as possible.

Finn tells Luna that he would have stepped up if only he’d known. Luna looks at Finn’s eyes and can see the compassion there. And now she knows she’s looking into her father’s eyes.

Zende wants to know why Daphne is leaving now, after the fragrance line just dropped. She’s seen the success her line has achieved and she can run things from Paris. He asks about Steffy’s plan and wants to know how she’s going to help. Daphne assures him that Carter is coming around and knows what he did was wrong.

Carter says he didn’t see the kiss coming, but Hope says he’s been spending a lot of time with Daphne behind closed doors. He insists that nothing happened between them and all they did was talk business and talk about his relationship with the Forresters. He apologizes for letting her down as she tearfully says she believed in him and that he promised to have her back. He promised not to be like the other men in her life. She wants to know why she feels like she’s been betrayed, the same way everyone else has betrayed her.

Steffy says Finn ran the tests and there’s no doubt about the test results. She points out Finn saved her, but Taylor points out that it was because of Finn that her life was put in danger. Ridge insists that Steffy put a bag together and goes to stay with them, but Steffy is reluctant.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Luna says it’s “surreal” to know who her father is, not to mention seeing Finn again. She’s been wondering how it would be seeing Finn again after what happened. She’s always loved him and now she knows he’s her father, it’s more than what she could have wished for. But when he hesitates, she knows that he can’t forgive what happened with Steffy. She asks if he’ll ever be able to embrace her as his daughter.

Zende wants to know if Steffy’s plan worked. Daphne thinks it’s possible the takeover could end, and she says that Carter has been having a change of heart. Zende wonders if Daphne has feelings for Carter now.

Hope reminds Carter that he said he was the only one for her, but he points out that he wasn’t expecting the kiss. She tells him to imagine how shocked she was to see him kissing Daphne after she was so excited to see the success of the launch. Now she doesn’t know what to believe, she says, as she storms out.

Steffy tells her parents she loves them both so much, but she’s not going to let anything pull her apart from Finn. Luna can’t hurt them because she’s locked up.

Luna asks what Finn sees when she looks at her, whether he sees his own flesh and blood or the woman who killed two people and almost killed his wife. She knows he must have so many conflicting emotions. But after a lifetime, she has a loving father. She hugs him again, but Finn looks perplexed. He tells her he needs to go home and talk to Steffy. Luna thanks him for telling the truth. “You could have lied like my mom, but I love you for that, Dad.” He turns to look at her one last time before he walks out the door, leaving Luna in tears.

Daphne continues packing, but when she finds a press release with Carter’s picture on it she thinks back to her conversation with Carter about how he’s a good man who has a good heart. Hope interrupts the moment, slamming the door. Daphne says she has to leave for Paris, but Hope wants to know if she’s leaving because she’s falling for Carter.

Back at Eric’s house, Taylor says they need to find a way to convince Steffy to move in with them. She reminds him that Finn will want a relationship with Luna, pointing out that he is so great with his kids already. She says telling Steffy to leave is “extreme” but it has to be done. Ridge says Luna, unlike Sheila, is locked up in prison so she’s not a threat.

Alone, Luna thinks about the fact that Luna is her father. She’s so happy.

Steffy can’t stop thinking about when Luna drugged her and locked her up. She remembers Finn breaking down the door and saving her. He walks into the house and smiles when he sees her. He can tell that she’s troubled and she says her parents were just there. Steffy says Taylor told her to take the kids and leave him. Taylor is afraid for the kids, not just because of Sheila but because of Luna now too. But she told her parents she loves him and isn’t going anywhere. They will get through this together and Luna can’t hurt them anymore. They won’t have to worry about her ever again because she’s locked up. Steffy can see something is wrong in his expression. He tells her how much he loves her and that her safety is the most important thing ever, but there’s something else she needs to know about Luna.