The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 4, 2025: Steffy stands by her man

When Ridge learns the truth about Finn and Luna, he and Taylor urge Steffy to leave in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 4, 2025.

We begin today with Luna (Lisa Yamada) hugging Finn (Tanner Novlan) as he says she doesn’t have to wonder about her father anymore. She’s shocked when he confirms he’s her father.

In Malibu, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) can’t believe Taylor (Rebecca Budig) wants her to move in with them because Finn put her in this position. It’s not his fault, but it’s there. Suddenly he’ll want to have conversations on the phone with Luna and he’ll want visits with her too. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in as she’s talking and Steffy says Taylor wants her to move in.

Hope (Annika Noelle) asks Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) if he’s ok. He seems distracted. She spots Daphne’s lace collar and asks what she had to say.

In the design office, Daphne thinks back to her kiss with Carter. It seems to have affected her more than she expected it to. She wasn’t supposed to fall in love with him, but she did. She gathers up her things, thinking back to when she said it was time for her to go back to Paris. Zende (Delon De Metz) walks in and wants to talk to her about a fragrance specifically for Hope for the Future, but she says it will have to wait because she’s leaving town.

Hope sniffs the collar and calls it “alluring” but she’s not just talking about the collar, she’s talking about "irresistible" Daphne.

Ridge wants to know what he walked in on. Steffy explains that Finn has a grown daughter. Taylor nods in agreement, knowing the other shoe hasn’t dropped yet.

Luna asks how it’s possible and he knows it’s a lot to take in, but he says he just found out himself and it’s something they should have known sooner but didn’t.

Zende can’t believe Daphne is leaving. He says there’s so much work to be done, but she says her work there is done.

Carter says Daphne has a certain “quality” but he’s nervous. Hope says Daphne is known for being many things, particularly that no man can resist her. She asks if he feels that way about her and he gets even more nervous.

Ridge can’t believe Finn and Poppy were together. Taylor can’t believe she seduced her nephew. Ridge asks if Finn knew she was pregnant and Steffy explains that Finn was young and naive. Even so, Ridge can’t believe Finn just found out his “deranged” cousin is his daughter.

Luna can’t believe that Finn slept with her mother. He says he isn’t proud of it and it only happened once. Luna asks if he knew that the timing lined up, but Finn insists that Poppy lied and told him the baby isn’t his. But now they have to come to terms with the fact that she’s his daughter.

Zende can’t believe Daphne is leaving, saying it doesn’t make sense. She says she hopes they cross paths again in the future. She wishes him the best but needs to finish packing. He shuts her down and says it’s not adding up because Steffy brought her there for a reason and he asks if it has to do with Carter.

Carter tells Hope he needs to tell her that Daphne is leaving LA and he needs to explain why. Hope plays dumb as she awaits his explanation.

Ridge can’t believe Finn is Luna’s daughter. Steffy says Poppy probably hid the truth because she knew how upset Li would be. Taylor says it would have been so much better if Luna had two parents to raise her, and Ridge says Finn brought “two psychos” into her life. Taylor says that’s exactly why Steffy needs to leave.

Finn explains how he hooked up with Poppy, and it only makes Luna even more upset. She says Poppy has always done things like this, where she takes what she wants, even if that means sleeping with her nephew. All she knows is lies, because all Poppy ever does is lie. If she’d only told the truth, Luna would have been able to know her father.

Zende knows he’s right. She’s leaving because it has something to do with Carter.

Carter tells Hope that he loves her and she’s been so good to him and so supportive. He would never want to hurt her. She asks if he has done something to hurt her already. He says he would never hide anything from her and he explains that Daphne kissed him. Hope says she saw everything. Carter looks anguished as he realizes she saw him.

Taylor reminds Steffy how Finn wanted a relationship with Sheila, no matter how much Steffy tried to convince him otherwise. The same thing will happen when he wants to be with Luna and help her too. Taylor can’t lose another child. Steffy agrees with Ridge when he says Luna is a “psycho” but Steffy says this isn’t Finn’s fault and she won’t leave him.

Finn explains that Li ran a test on Tom Starr’s DNA and on Finn’s father, but they came back negative. Finn says Poppy never admitted the truth so he ran his own tests and it confirmed what he suspected. He confronted Poppy, who said she didn’t know for sure and that she was only trying to protect Finn’s future. Luna weeps and Finn apologizes for not being there for her, because he would have raised her and been her father. They were cheated out of all those years together. He wasn’t given the chance to figure things out. Luna says she’s always wished for a chance to see her father and know that she was wanted. She hugs him as she says “my father” over and over again. A tear streams down Finn’s face.