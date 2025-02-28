The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 28, 2025: Hope watches as Daphne kisses Carter

Taylor refuses to believe that Finn is Luna’s father while Hope gets an eyeful in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 28, 2025.

We wrap up the week at the Spencer Estate, where Luna (Lisa Yamada) asks Finn (Tanner Novlan) how he found her.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) can’t believe Finn and Poppy were together and she took advantage of her nephew. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) says it only happened once, and Poppy got pregnant. With a daughter.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Zende (Delon De Metz) that it’s “their” turn after the launch of the fragrance and jewelry line. He points out that it’s her line but Hope is too busy to hear him because she’s thinking about the success of the launch. When Zende mentions Daphne’s (Murielle Hillaire) connection to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Hope says they work well together.

Daphne, in the meantime, reminds Carter that it’s a hollow victory for him because of what he did to the Forresters. She knows it’s bothering him.

Hope is glad that Zende sees the connection between the two, but Zende points out that Carter doesn’t seem to be as happy about their victories as he should be. Hope sounds like she’s trying to convince him that Carter is just working with Daphne, but even she’s starting to sound doubtful.

Daphne promises she’s not judging him, but she wonders if he’s willing to lose his relationship with the Forresters. She points out that he could return the company to the Forresters after proving that his plan to move it to a luxury brand was successful. It’s the perfect time to give it back and salvage his relationship with the Forresters while he can.

Steffy reveals that Luna is Finn’s daughter. She breaks into tears as Taylor looks on in shock.

Luna asks how Finn found her, but he needs to know how she’s there. Luna says that she and Bill have a connection because of their shared pasts. Finn can’t believe that Bill was the one who got her out of prison after she killed two people and kidnapped Steffy. Luna understands why Finn is upset, but she wants to know why he’s there.

Hope wraps up a phone call and Zende asks if it’s more accolades for the new fragrance. Zende says the fragrance is special, just like Daphne. Hope agrees that she’s special. Zende presses her on Carter’s less-than-enthusiastic reaction to the successes he’s had. Hope believes that not everyone agrees with what they did to make the company more successful, and Carter’s vision is leading them along. She wishes Zende was excited too, because he’s part of it. And she also believes Daphne is a key part of their future.

Carter can’t believe that Daphne wants him to return the company to Ridge. She leads him to the mirror and asks what he sees, telling him to be honest with her.

Taylor refuses to believe that Luna is Finn’s daughter. Steffy didn’t believe it either. Taylor asks when this happened, and Steffy says it started when Finn was starting college and Poppy was there to keep an eye on him while his parents worked. Steffy says she doesn’t blame Finn for this because Poppy took advantage of him. When she got pregnant, she lied to Finn about Luna’s paternity. Taylor doesn’t believe any of it.

Luna wonders if Finn is there to put her back in jail, and she goes on and on about knowing she killed two people and almost killed Steffy, and she’s ashamed of herself. As he listens, you can see the conflict in his expression.

Zende can tell that Hope is a big fan of Daphne, and she says Carter is a fan too. She says Daphne is “indispensable” for the company and she will alter the direction of the company.

Daphne says when she first came to the company she expected to see a traitor when she met him, but he’s a man of principle. Carter says the Forresters would disagree with that, but she says the mark of a great leader is “to know when to say when.” This is the time for a deal with the Forresters. He asks what kind of deal they could make, and she proposes that she take a deal to Ridge and Steffy asking to keep Hope for the Future in return for control of the company.

Taylor thinks the DNA tests are all wrong. She can’t believe Tom Starr isn’t Luna’s daughter. Taylor says Steffy and Finn are in such a great place, there’s no way this could be accurate. Steffy says it’s all true. There is no question.

Luna tells Finn she’d do anything to take it all back. She would bring Tom and Hollis back, and take away Steffy’s trauma. She’s horrified by what she did and who she has become, and she begs Finn to believe her when she says she would do anything to change it. As her cousin, she says, she wishes Finn would believe her. He knows her better than anyone.

Carter looks confused and doesn't know how to deal with everything Daphne said. She asks if she overstepped, but he says he can’t thank her enough for advice. He says she’s not the first person to suggest he return the company to the Forresters. Daphne asks if Hope told him to do it, and she reminds him that it’s not about Hope. She says he’s a good man and he says it’s like she can see into his soul. He thought what he did with Hope was justified. She calls him a decent man and leans in to kiss him as Hope opens the door. Hope turns away, trying to figure out what to do.

Taylor feels terrible that Steffy is going through this and hates that Finn told her about this and expected her to deal with it. How can anyone deal with that? Taylor tells a weeping Steffy that it’s ok to let it go.

Luna tells Finn she knows he’s wondering if there’s any decency in her, and she knows she deserves his wrath but she feels like something took over her. She killed Tom Starr, her own father. She admits he never felt like her father, but Finn points out that he never had a chance to get to know her. Luna says Poppy kept her away from Tom but what kind of father doesn’t fight for his daughter? She says her unstable childhood was to blame and she wished someone would have saved her. “I didn’t know!” Finn cries, hugging her.