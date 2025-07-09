Prime Video adds spin-off to acclaimed 100% Rotten Tomatoes rated crime drama

Prime Video has added Ballard, a spin-off from its 100% Rotten Tomatoes rated crime drama Bosch: Legacy.

The 10-part series, added today (Wednesday, July 8) on the streaming service, sees Maggie Q reprising her role as LAPD cop Renée Ballard, who heads up a new cold-case division made up of reserves and volunteers that's confined to the station basement.

But while dealing with long-forgotten crimes, Renée and her team also uncover a serial killer who remains an active threat, and stumble across a conspiracy within the force.

"It's a very different show from Bosch: Legacy," says Maggie Q. "It has high-octane moments and a lot of good detective work, but it's shot at the beach in Malibu. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I haven't seen a show shot like this since Baywatch. Renée lives in Malibu, and she goes home to the beach. That's her peace among the dark underbelly of her work. It's an interesting juxtaposition."

Among the cast is Amy Hill as Tutu, Renée's fiery grandma, while her squad includes Michael Mosley as reserve officer Ted, Rebecca Field as volunteer Colleen, Victoria Moroles as legal intern Martina, and Courtney Taylor as Samira, an ex-cop who returns to the force at Renée’s behest.

BALLARD - Official Trailer | Prime Video | July 9 - YouTube Watch On

There's great news for fans of Bosch: Legacy, which ended after three seasons, because Titus Welliver once again plays the retired detective in Ballard. "Maggie and I had never met each other before Bosch: Legacy, but the chemistry was there, it really worked,” says Titus Welliver.

"Harry becomes kind of a mentor to her, and has paternal feelings for her. It’s a beautifully realised relationship."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Titus Welliver starring in Bosch: Legacy (Image credit: Greg Gayne/Amazon Freevee)

Bosch Legacy ran for three seasons on Prime Video between 2022 and 2025, while that series was a contiunation of Bosch, which ran for seven seasons between 2014 and 2021. The shows are based on the books by Michael Connelly. Talking about the books, Maggie Q told Amazon: "Michael really does create this world and suck you in. I remember reading the books and really having this vision in my mind, that I prayed we were going to realize in this show

"When we were filming, what was materializing was what I had in my mind from the books. I hope fans of the books see that and appreciate that, but realize with an adaptation, you also have to take some creative license."

Ballard is on Prime Video now.