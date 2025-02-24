The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 24, 2025: Steffy learns the awful truth

The other shoe drops as Finn reveals the whole truth to Steffy in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 24, 2025.

We begin what’s sure to be a chaotic week on The Bold and the Beautiful in Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) asks what else Finn (Tanner Novlan) has to say about when he and Poppy (Romy Park) were together.

Meanwhile, at Il Giardino, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has lunch and checks his phone. He suddenly catches a scent as Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) walks in. She doesn’t usually go to pizza parlors but for him, she’ll make an exception.

Poppy is at the bar when Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) walks up and notices that Poppy is drinking alone. She can imagine she’s thinking about Luna (Lisa Yamada) and what she did.

Remy (Christian Weissman) knows who Luna is. He wants to know why she isn’t in prison.

Carter asks what Daphne is thinking. She says she’s thinking about Carter and how she saw Ridge at Forrester Creations the other day. She knows it’s eating away at Carter knowing he stole the company from his best friend.

Luna smiles as Remy puts the pieces together. He doesn’t understand why she’s not in prison. She looks like the cat that ate the canary.

Sheila offers Poppy a refill on her wine. She says it’s funny because she’s never seen Poppy drinking wine before. Sheila knows it must be hard for Poppy, knowing what happened with her daughter. She says Tom and Hollis were great and now they’re gone. And then Sheila adds that she’ll never forget how Luna targeted her own family and tried to kill Steffy. That is unforgivable.

Steffy wants to know what else happened. She understands why Li was always so hard on Poppy. Steffy is thankful there’s no lasting effect from his night with Poppy. Finn looks away.

Daphne knows she’s right about Carter’s guilt. He’s turning the company into a global luxury brand and while she knows he’ll be successful, he’s concerned about the cost to his friendship.

Remy can’t find anything about Luna being released. He asks if she’s on the run and then she shows him the ankle monitor, telling him she’s on “mansion arrest.”

Sheila tells Poppy that she’s not responsible for what Luna did, but she has to be there for Luna. Poppy points out that Luna framed her, and Sheila admits it’s hard but there’s still a chance of being reformed. Sheila says there’s nothing like the bond between a mother and child, and she knows Poppy will do anything to protect it. She understands the bond Poppy has with Luna because she misses Finn.

Steffy isn’t downplaying the emotional damage Poppy has caused, because Poppy has zero integrity and Luna tried to kill her. She would have died if not for Finn. Finn wipes away tears as Steffy thanks him for saving her and being there for her. She promises to be there for him, telling him she loves him. Finn says he loves her too, and as much as he doesn’t want to hurt her, there’s something else he needs to tell her. He tells her that after they were together, Poppy came to him and told him she was pregnant. Steffy’s face falls as his words sink in.

Daphne tells Carter that she’s known powerful men who traded their conscience for money and fame, and then she’s known men who are better than that. Carter is better than that.

Remy can’t believe Bill got her out of prison, and when he starts to wonder what their relationship is like, Luna says they’re just friends but he knows her better than her own mother.

Poppy says it makes her uncomfortable about how Sheila refers to Finn as her son. When she says Poppy will never know Finn “as intimately” as she does, Poppy spills her wine.

Finn explains that Poppy told him that she was pregnant and he wasn’t the father. Steffy asks if she gave the baby up for adoption, otherwise, the child would be as messed up as Luna. Steffy realizes that Poppy was lying and that the child was Finn’s. Finn breaks down in tears as Steffy realizes that he and Poppy have a child together…but she doesn’t even know the half of it yet.

Daphne tells Carter that he might be able to hide his guilt from others, but she can see through him.

Sheila feels connected to Poppy because she can’t see Finn or Hayes and all she wants is a relationship with her grandchild. Poppy looks away.

Luna tells Remy that he should forget about the part about Poppy, blaming boredom. Remy can’t imagine being stuck in a mansion, and he wonders about her telling her secrets to someone else. She warns him that if he tells anyone, she’ll have to kill him. But she laughs like it’s a joke. Remy smiles but doesn’t look so sure.

Steffy is horrified that Poppy had a baby with Finn and gave the baby away without telling Finn. Steffy wonders if there is a child out there wondering who their father is. When Finn says he knows “she does,” Steffy asks if it’s daughter. He tells Steffy that Li has always been so hard on Poppy because she’s suspected something was off about Poppy for a long time. She suspected that Poppy and Jack were having an affair so she ran a paternity test for Luna to make sure Jack wasn’t her father. The test came back negative. Li had already done a test on Tom Starr’s DNA and it proved he wasn’t the father either. Steffy slowly starts to put the pieces together but she asks Finn who it is. “Luna’s father is me,” he says. Steffy’s eyes immediately fill with tears as she cries out “no” over and over again. She’s horrified.