The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 18, 2025: Hope confronts Ridge

Hope confronts Ridge while Carter's resolve seems to waver in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 18, 2025.

We begin today with the hug between Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). As Hope (Annika Noelle) walks away, Ridge offers Carter a new bandage for his hand and Carter tells him that he didn’t want this to impact his friendship. Hope walks in and asks what’s going on.

Katie (Heather Tom) finds Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in the design office. Brooke can’t get anything done and Katie asks what’s wrong. Brooke feels “like a fish out of water” because everything feels different. Katie knows it’s not easy balancing being CEO and trying to return the company to the Forresters.

Zende (Delon De Metz) says Brooke’s energy is off, but Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) dismisses it. Taylor (Rebecca Budig), playing devil’s advocate, wants to know what would happen if it’s true, and Brooke found her conscience. Zende says he thinks it’s real, given that he knows that she’s working both angles, but Steffy knows Hope will never let things go. Hope has what she wants now, including money and power, and Brooke won’t turn her back on her daughter. Taylor wonders if Brooke can convince Hope to let it go, but Steffy thinks Brooke is jumping for joy. Zende says he doesn’t think so.

Katie can’t imagine how her sister is dealing with everything. Katie points out that Hope is ready to celebrate the launch, and Brooke says Ridge should be there and she should be with him.

Hope sees the cut on Carter’s hand and asks what happened. She asks Ridge why he’s there. Ridge says he’s in his old office because the stuff in there belonged to him, his daughter and his father before she came along and stole the company.

Zende says Hope needs allies right now because Brooke isn’t on her side. Steffy thinks Brooke is just after Ridge, but Taylor and Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) wonder if Brooke is suffering. Daphne offers her assistance to get the company back. Steffy is just happy that her parents are back together.

Katie knows that everything about the company is different. This launch was almost silent and even Carter was “reserved” though Hope was ready to party. Katie and Brooke talk about Will being happy for Electra and Ivy’s success. Katie truly believes something is going on with Carter.

Carter tells Ridge that Hope didn’t get into his head. Hope says he’s not brainwashed and wonders if Ridge’s ego will allow him to ever see it. Neither one of them wanted Ridge and Eric to leave, but when Hope says they’re welcome back, she adds that the “power structure” will remain intact. “So I will answer to you?” Ridge asks. Hope smirks.

Katie never thought Carter would be involved in a power grab and the whole thing with the jewelry line should be celebrated. Brooke can’t help but think about what Hope and Carter did, though, and she can’t support Ridge and Steffy losing their company. Ridge didn’t deserve that.

Steffy says Zende promised to give them an update. She tells her mother that Hope seems to be the only one celebrating there, and then they wonder where Ridge went. Steffy wonders if Ridge went to Forrester Creations.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Ridge reminds Hope that his family name is all over the building and the company. He thinks Carter isn’t a man in love, he’s being eaten with guilt. Ridge also can’t agree with Brooke’s role in stealing the company.

Hope reminds him that he and Steffy called her names and now she and Brooke are done with being abused. When she brings up the jewelry launch, Ridge says they had nothing to do with the decision to bring the jewelry line to life. Hope reminds him that she used to call Ridge her father, and over the years she’s watched her mother’s self-esteem go down because Ridge has always run to Taylor instead of standing by a strong woman. And now the company is in the hands of a competent man who will take the company into the future. This is the future of Forrester Creations, she says, and no one will stop it. Ridge looks at Carter and tells him that he doesn’t wear the crown after all. “Ill gotten gains,” Ridge says as he walks out. Carter closes his eyes.

Taylor knows Ridge needed to clear his head, so it wouldn’t make sense for him to run to Forrester Creations. She knows how much Ridge misses the office. Steffy says he’d hate it there because it’s the Hope and Carter show and she feels sick when she’s there. She’s waiting for something to happen, whether it’s the lawyers or Daphne who manages to get through to Carter. Taylor says Ridge has missed Carter and wonders if he can get through to him.

Now alone, Hope asks Carter if he’s ok. She tells him that they can’t let anyone ruin what they have. She kisses him with tears in her eyes.

In the hallway, Brooke walks out and sees Ridge there. He asks if she’s going to have him arrested for being there but she pulls him into her office as Daphne and Zende watch in confusion. Brooke tells Ridge she only took the position as CEO to get through to Carter. She has been trying to make Carter see what he did was wrong and she’d gladly step down so that Ridge can take the job back. She’s in the job to bring normalcy to the company and she’s still his Logan. She begs him to come back to her.