The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 12, 2025: Bill confronts Poppy about Luna

Luna contemplates her connection to Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 12, 2025.

We begin today at the hospital, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) confronts Poppy (Romy Park) about Luna (Lisa Yamada) being his daughter. Poppy begs him not to say anything to Steffy, urging him to think this whole thing through. Finn knows they have been through a lot, but this could be more than his wife can take.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) praises her parents' secret love language. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) asks if Finn knows what she’s doing at the office, and Steffy says he supports her. Ridge says he’s never seen a man more in love than Finn is with her. Steffy sees that her mother is emotional and asks what’s wrong. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is so grateful that Finn was there to rescue her.

Bill (Don Diamont) walks in and catches Luna trying to take her ankle monitor off but he warns her that she can’t take it off. He knows she must be going stir-crazy though. She admits that not long ago she wanted to stay in the house and now she has to. But she wants to know if her mom and Finn can know she’s there.

Taylor knows that talking about Luna will bring up lots of memories and she wonders if Steffy has dealt with the impact of what happened.

Bill says he pulled a lot of strings to have her under house arrest, so no one can know she’s there. He knows she’s remorseful and she deserves a second chance. He suggests that she take things one day at a time and they can see what happens. Luna, blinking back tears, is horrified by what she’s done and she imagines Finn was there to tell her how glad he is that she’s locked up because of what she did. She admits she’s been having a recurring dream about seeing Finn and Steffy with the kids, but when they see her they always run away. She thinks Finn is sad and disappointed in her, and then she describes a string that ties her to Finn and it gives her hope. She asks Bill if it’s naive for her to wonder if Finn could ever forgive her.

Finn points out that Luna killed two men and tried to kill his wife. How can he deal with it? How can Steffy deal with it? Poppy says he won’t have to find out if only they don’t tell her.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finn can’t stop thinking about his connection to Luna. He reminds Poppy that when she was pregnant she told him there was no way he could be the father. He reminds Poppy that Sheila is Luna’s grandmother, so does being a killer run in his family? He can’t imagine how Steffy will react when she finds out. Poppy again urges him not to tell her but he says Steffy is the most important person in his life and he has to tell her. He suggests that Poppy leave and get ready for the fallout that’s coming. Li (Naomi Matsuda) walks in after Poppy leaves, asking if that was Poppy.

Steffy says Finn is her hero, and Ridge agrees that Finn’s connection to her was always clear. Taylor knows Finn is her rock, but he can’t process the trauma of what happened with Luna for her.

Bill says that no one can know she’s there, so any thoughts about reconciliation are very unlikely but it’s something she can strive for. He gets a call from security that Poppy is there, so Luna runs to hide and Bill answers the door. Poppy says she needs Bill’s help because she needs to find Luna.

Romy Park in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy admits that she still struggles with what happened with Luna. Ridge urges her to take time to heal instead of focusing on Forrester Creations, but Steffy needs the distraction. Taylor says she needs to take the time because she will keep going back to old patterns if she doesn’t heal. Steffy says that Finn is her rock, but she admits that it’s tough that Finn’s birth mother tried to kill her and his cousin kidnapped her.

Poppy says she’s been trying to think about what happened. Bill says that a child’s actions can be traced back to their upbringing. Poppy admits Luna’s life could have been different if she’d made better choices. She was selfish and reckless, and she agrees that her influence on Luna may have caused a lot of damage. Bill says that not knowing who her father is also contributes to it.

Li asks if Poppy was there for something medical, but Finn says that’s not it. Li says she knows what it was, that she was there to talk about what happened in their house when Finn was younger.

Poppy tells Bill that she went to the prison to visit her but she wasn’t there. Bill says she could have been transferred, but Poppy is concerned for her safety. Though Luna set her up to take the fall for Tom and Hollis’ murders, she still cares and she needs to tell her something.

Li tells her son that she knows Poppy and Finn have a great relationship and that she’d confide in him. Li thinks Poppy is confiding in Finn about the paternity test because she’s angry with Li, but Finn knows the truth. Li knows Poppy is struggling because of what Luna has done and she could have been there for Luna when Luna needed stability, but her own jealousy took over and she ended up failing Poppy and Luna. Instead of guidance, Li pushed Luna away and kept her from her family. She’s never had a father in her life, and Finn agrees that having a father could have made a difference.

Ridge and Taylor know how much Sheila and Luna traumatized her. Steffy says that she knows what’s happened and she’s so glad that she has Finn to rely on. Taylor hopes Steffy will never be tested again.

Li is sad that they’ll never know who Luna’s father is, but Finn has a bleak look because he knows the truth.

Steffy says that no matter what, she and Finn have always been tested and they come out stronger for it. But she doesn’t think the feeling she has will ever go away, and she’ll always be wondering what she and Finn will be put through next.