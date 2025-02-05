The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 5, 2025: Finn's claws come out

Daphne’s plan hits a roadblock in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 5, 2025.

We begin today at the hospital, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) is confronting Poppy (Romy Park) about knowing the identity of Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father this whole time. He tells her again that Luna is his daughter.

Speaking of Luna, she’s bored at Bill’s house. She paces around before stopping at the fireplace. She has her eye on Will’s (Crew Morrow) photo.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) praises Zende’s (Delon De Metz) work. She reminds him they’re not there to sabotage the company, just to get Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) out.

Hope says the office smells intoxicating. When Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) describes the scent as “intimate,” Hope wonders what she just walked in on.

Zende knows Steffy’s plan is intricate, marveling at how his cousin is working to get the company back. She reveals that she introduced a wrecking ball into the mix.

Carter explains that he’s trying to choose which scent to launch first. The wrecking ball Daphne says that he needed to smell each scent. Carter suggests that Hope try the scent herself to see how it smells. She sniffs Daphne’s neck but her eyes are locked on Carter, and when they settle on the same scent she marvels at how they’re always in sync. Daphne doesn’t look pleased.

Luna is about to eat lunch when she hears Will and Electra (Laneya Grace) outside. She hurries off as they walk in. Electra marvels at the house while Will calls for his father. Luna peeks out at them from her hiding spot.

Finn reminds Poppy that she said she’d never lie to him and he believed her. He wants to know why she lied even though she knew the truth the whole time and kept the secret from him.

Zende will be so glad to see Hope and Carter’s reign come to an end. He always liked him. Steffy agrees that it’s disappointing but it’s not uncommon. She says the plan is “effective” and will be easier than waiting for the lawyers to find a solution.

Hope likes that Carter knew which fragrance she’d choose, and he says he knows what she likes. Hope asks if the fragrance could be ready for summer, forcing Daphne to watch her as she and Carter have a moment as they work together as a team. Daphne realizes she’s not going to win him over so easily.

Will says Bill isn’t around but there’s food in the kitchen, which is odd because there is a staff for that. Will can’t understand why Bill isn’t there, and if he’s not there then why isn’t anyone else there? Luna smiles as Will jokes about Bill working on a top-secret project.

Poppy says she was spinning out of control and needed a solid place to land. And her sister needed her for the first time ever, so she wanted to be there for her. Poppy says what she shared with Finn was special, but he’s furious that he’d asked her about Luna’s father and she lied. She says the tests have to be false positives, but he holds up the tests and asks again whether she knew he was her father.

Murielle Hillaire in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy praises Zende’s design. He says he’s happy how the collection is going and he hates that the designs won’t go into production. Steffy tells him that maybe they will, just not under Hope for the Future. Daphne walks in and Steffy introduces her to Zende. There’s an instant connection between them. After he leaves, Daphne compliments the Forrester men, but she tells Steffy that she now sees the connection between Hope and Carter. Steffy isn’t pleased.

Hope and Carter marvel at how things are going. They share a kiss after she says how much she loves how her life has turned around. As she hugs him, his eyes look distant.

Electra asks why Will is worried. Will is worried that his father is becoming reclusive. Bill loves being at the office — he even has a bedroom there. But Will ultimately thinks that Bill is dealing with the fallout from finding out that Luna isn’t his daughter and it’s hitting him really hard.

Poppy swears she didn’t know that Luna was Finn’s daughter. Finn asks if she suspected it, and she tells him that she couldn’t allow it to be true. Finn points out that it is true, and Luna is his daughter.

Daphne assures Steffy the plan is still in play, but Carter and Hope are like “two peas in a pod.” Steffy adds that they’re more like “two thieves.” Daphne says they can’t ignore their strong connection. Steffy wonders if it might be better to speak to Carter’s conscience to show he’s being used by Hope.

Hope says she can’t believe how Carter is making the company bigger and better than ever before. And he’s right there in her arms. They share another kiss, but he looks conflicted.

Electra can’t believe the whole story about Bill thinking he had a daughter. When she asks where Luna is now, Will replies that she’s in prison. Luna frowns.

Poppy apologizes for keeping the secret from Finn. He slowly realizes that she didn’t want to take his life away from him when he had so many dreams of being a doctor. So she raised Luna by herself and now look at all that he’s done with his life. She did it all for the best, which only makes him angrier. He agrees he has a wonderful life, with a great job, a beautiful wife and two wonderful children. All things considered, he doesn’t have a lot of problems…but he has a daughter. He yells at Poppy that she robbed him of his time with his daughter.