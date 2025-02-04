The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 4, 2025: 'I'm the father'

Finn confronts Poppy while Luna makes herself at home in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 4, 2025.

We begin today at the hospital, where Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) world has just been rocked by the revelation that Luna (Lisa Yamada) isn’t his cousin, she’s his daughter.

Luna, in the meantime, makes a drink at Bill’s house and plays with her ankle monitor. She looks at a photo of Will on the mantle and wishes her mother could see her now.

Poppy (Romy Park) is thinking back to her conversation with Finn. She’s at Il Giardino and Li (Naomi Matsuda) shows up, still apologetic over what happened with Jack. Li knows she wasted years being angry for thinking Poppy had an affair with Jack. When she sees how distressed Poppy is, she asks what’s wrong.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that she has been burned by Steffy in the past and she’s not going to let it happen again.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is in the CEO office and he’s still heavily distracted by Daphne’s (Murielle Hillaire) scent. She drapes her arm around his neck and asks if he could lose himself in the fragrance. He tries to keep focused on business, but Daphne says they can talk business later. He asks her what brought her to Forrester.

Steffy says their troubled history is no secret. Hope says the good thing is that there have been changes at Forrester Creations, and Steffy credits Carter, her “partner in crime.”

Li asks how she can help Poppy, who thinks back to her conversation with Finn. Poppy eventually tells Li that something happened. Luna is missing.

Luna is enjoying a drink and her chocolates at Bill’s house while Finn, in a panic, decides to take another test.

Hope says the company is in good hands, and Steffy retorts sarcastically that it’s better off with Carter and the Logans now. Steffy thinks Hope only thinks she’s there because of her last name, but Hope says everyone should be treated with respect there. Zende (Delon De Metz) walks in and Hope and Steffy praise his work. When she says that he’s doing good work under Carter’s leadership, he exchanges a look with Steffy.

Daphne plays coy about her reasons for coming to Forrester Creations, but when he asks about which fragrance to launch first, she sprays a new scent on her neck, her eyes locked on his.

Li can’t believe Luna is missing. Luna, in the meantime, is comfortable on Bill’s couch. She spots a flyer with Tom’s name on it and says she’ll never believe he was her father. Finn is in his office as the second test results are ready. When he looks at them, he looks away with a pensive expression.

Hope tells Zende and Steffy she has to leave, but before she does she thanks Zende for his work and how he’s going above and beyond. Steffy echoes the sentiment, saying he’s “invaluable.” After she’s gone, Steffy thanks Zende for arriving on time. He says he doesn’t know about her plan, but he’ll do anything to help Steffy’s plan so that the company gets back to their family.

Daphne tells Carter to choose which fragrance he likes best, spraying different samples on either side of her neck. He leans close to smell them, just as Hope walks in.

Murielle Hillaire in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Li doesn’t understand where Luna could be. Poppy says they were being vague about where she was. Li offers to go to the prison to ask where Luna might be. Poppy gets a phone call and leaves the table. Once she’s out of earshot, she answers the phone. It’s Finn, who asks Poppy to get to his office right away. She agrees, returning to the table to tell Li she has to run. Before she leaves, Li tells Poppy how sorry she is and how bad she feels for even thinking that Poppy would ever hurt her family so much.

Steffy wishes it didn’t come to this but these are drastic times. Zende agrees. Steffy says that in a few months, their company might not be recognizable. He’s glad Steffy is working on a plan to stop them. They still don’t know when Justin’s team will be able to find a way to stop it. Steffy can’t stand how Hope is making business decisions, and Zende agrees that Carter is giving Hope a lot of control. He asks if she can reveal part of her plans to him, and she teases that Carter won’t be able to “smell” what’s coming.

Hope walks into the CEO office, giving Carter a chance to back away from Daphne. She asks what’s going on and he says he and Daphne were working on the scents. Hope doesn’t look so sure.

Poppy arrives and Finn tells her to lock the door. Before he can speak, she unloads on him about how she’s been thinking about how Tom isn’t Luna’s father and she had a consensual relationship with Finn, who was of age when they were together. She talks about all the things he’s accomplished, and now she has a chance to patch things up with Li. But if Finn keeps thinking about that night, it will jeopardize everything. That’s why no one can find out about their night together. Finn, looking furious, pulls out the paternity tests. Poppy says there’s no way Luna can be his daughter. Finn says Poppy lied to him about their time together. “Luna isn’t my cousin, she’s my daughter. Luna is my daughter. I’m the father,” he says.