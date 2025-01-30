The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 30, 2025: Poppy begs Finn not to ask questions

Finn presses Poppy for answers while Steffy and Daphne continue plotting in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January, 2025.

We begin today at the hospital, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells Poppy (Romy Park) that they spent the night together and then she got pregnant. He needs to know whether Luna (Lisa Yamada) is his daughter.

Luna thanks Bill (Don Diamont) for the advanced copy of a magazine. He credits knowing the owner. She says she’s so lucky that he got her out of prison. While he points out that she was in danger, she’s just happy to be with the father she always wishes she had.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) thanks Hope (Annika Noelle) for the kiss. He tells her to feel free to kiss him any time. She says she’ll kiss him happily because so much of her life changed because of him.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thanks Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) for meeting her at the Malibu house. Steffy gets a whiff of Daphne’s new scent and Daphne says Carter won’t be able to resist it.

Carter says they’re a team and they have to take care of each other. She thanks him for everything, from getting her job back to her mother getting the CEO role.

Steffy loves the scent and says Hope won’t see this coming. Daphne says she’s doing it all to help them get their company back. Ridge walks in and asks for an update. Steffy smiles.

Bill reminds Luna that she’s there because he felt empathy for her after seeing himself in her. Luna says they’re a lot alike, which is why she wrote so many letters to him. They had unstable childhoods because of their unstable mothers.

Finn reminds Poppy how close they were while she was living at their house. He wants to know if there were other guys, or if it was just him. She looks away.

Carter says Hope saw the value of his plan for the company, and she tells him it has been inspiring to see his ideas come to life. She says everyone made a mistake not taking him seriously, but Carter never thought he’d be doing it without Ridge. Hope says she’s proud to be part of his journey, and he wouldn’t want to be doing it without her. Hope really thinks the new fragrance line is going to make an impact, more than they can possibly know.

Ridge thanks Daphne for her loyalty and her big ideas. Steffy says they will spare Ridge the details so he doesn’t know too much. Daphne assures him that it will be a very successful operation. “Operation: Carter Walton,” Steffy agrees.

Luna knows that Bill doesn’t like to be vulnerable, but it’s good to let the pain out. Luna points out that Bill went through the same things she went through and it’s good to let it out. She thinks she might be able to help him. He says she’s right, because their childhoods were very similar. Luna thinks she can help him.

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Poppy begs Finn to stop asking questions but he keeps pressing her. She admits that there were other men in her life, but as soon as she says it he says he has a right to know if he’s Luna’s father so they need to find out.

Hope says she’s never met a woman like Daphne. Carter agrees she’s “a character” and he thinks she’s a good fit. When Hope raves about her, Carter teases that she’s a big fan. “Pinch me,” she laughs, so Carter kisses her. Hope wonders if this is all a dream with this life and working with Daphne, who is “magnetic.” Carter says Hope has the same effect, and Hope says the same of him.

Ridge asks Steffy and Daphne not to break any laws, but Steffy says they have to do whatever it takes. Daphne has to leave and meet Carter. She smiles deviously.

Luna says she understands why it’s easier to keep the pain bottled up inside and then it explodes. She doesn’t want him to do something bad like she did, but he says it’s too late for that. He’s glad she’s turning over a new leaf. She’s grateful for the chance to change and she wants to help him work through his trauma. “Nothing will shock me,” she says. Bill admits that when he met Poppy he loved her but he felt something “wrong” about her and he wonders now if the wrong part is the connections she has with his own mother.

Poppy apologizes to Finn, who wonders what she has been keeping from him. She says it hurts that he’s accusing her. He says he doesn’t want to hurt her but he needs to know the truth. He wants to know if she was surprised by the paternity test results and he presses her about whether she genuinely thought Tom Starr was Luna’s father.

Ridge marvels at Daphne’s presence and Steffy says they owe her so much. She thinks she could be at Forrester Creations right now trying to seduce Carter. Ridge doesn’t want details, but he says she’s very charming.

Carter gets a call from Charlie, who also appreciates her scent and wants to know about a men’s line. He and Hope smell Daphne before she arrives and raise her scent.

Bill says that if he knew then what he knows now about Poppy, he never would have been with her. She’s a carbon copy of his own mother.

Finn points out that Li ran two DNA tests. He knows she never slept with Jack so those results make sense, but then Tom’s results came back. She begs him to drop the questions but he can’t. He wants to know if she wants an answer so they can put an end to the stress about it. She doesn't want to run any more tests but he can’t ignore the possibility of being Luna’s father. She says that Luna is in jail and she tried so hard to raise her well, so what does it matter? He says it matters to him. She insists that he’s not Luna’s father.