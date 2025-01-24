The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 24, 2025: the DNA results are in

Luna’s paternity test results reveal a huge shock in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 24, 2025.

We end the week at the hospital, where Li (Naomi Matsuda) is ready to find out if her suspicions about Jack (Ted King) and Poppy (Romy Park) are true. Poppy says they didn’t sleep together, but Li won’t listen.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) doesn’t think she sees Tom’s DNA in her, but Bill (Don Diamont) points out that not all kids share their parents’ traits. He knows it’s hard for her to accept Tom being her father. Luna says her mother may have used him to cover up the truth.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is thrilled about Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) working with Forrester. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) quietly delights in hearing Hope talking about how Daphne showed up without an appointment, offering her signature scent. Hope says she’s having a meeting with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) as they speak.

As we jump to the CEO office, we see Daphne and Carter agreeing with the scent being “incredible.” He personally prepared the contract and is excited about the collaboration. He hopes she’ll be satisfied. Daphne’s every word drips with innuendo.

Luna wonders what would happen if Tom Starr was part of her mother’s lies. Bill doesn’t think Luna should put more blame on Poppy despite their differences. Luna wonders if she’s right, and her father really is someone else.

Jack tells Li that none of what she says is true. Poppy agrees, saying they never slept together. Li says the results will prove otherwise, so Jack demands to see the proof. Li takes a look, and her eyes reveal her sudden shock.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hope says Daphne will be a huge asset for them, and Carter is excited about working with her if he can sign her. Hope knows Daphne is busy and is used to being in charge so she might not want to sign with the company. Steffy plays along, agreeing that having Daphne at Forrester Creations could be a “game changer.”

Carter tells Daphne that they can tweak the terms as she reads over the terms. She silences him and signs the contract, making him smile in relief.

Bill says that everything points to Tom being Luna’s father. Luna says everything she did tied to her past and trying to escape it. Bill says his own father was a tyrant and he never escaped him, but Tom Starr wasn’t a cruel man. That makes it worse for Luna, especially if he’s not really her father. Bill says she’s trying to ignore the reality of her situation but Luna thinks it would change everything.

Jack wants to know what the results reveal. Li tells them the results are negative and Jack isn’t Luna’s father. Jack wants to know why Li couldn’t just believe him, and why she always thinks the worst of her own sister.

Ted King in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy says it would be a shame if Carter can’t close the deal with Daphne after his takeover. Hope says Daphne seems impressed with him. Steffy reminds her that if they get the deal, it means Carter and Daphne will be spending long hours together and if it all yields the results she’s hoping for, she’s all for it.

Carter signs the contract while Daphne perches on his desk. He welcomes her to the team and says he’s looking forward to working with her and being around her. He struggles to find the words, but when he tells her he can’t wait to get started, she moves closer.

Luna says she had nothing in common with Tom so it feels like they don’t have a connection. Bill reminds her that Tom had a rough life, and she’s a young woman who made a big mistake. But he believes she’s going to turn her life around. She wishes he was her father.

Poppy tells Li that she accused her of lying. “How could you?” she demands of her sister. Li says she was so certain. Jack says they never had an inappropriate relationship. Poppy asks if she’s finished saying the most horrible things about her. In tears, Li apologizes for putting them both through this. Jack shakes his head as Li wonders what kind of sister would do such a thing to her own sister. She apologizes to Poppy and Poppy smiles while Jack watches over them.

Carter sniffs Daphne’s scarf as Hope walks in and asks how it went. He shows her the signed contract and he tells her how much he appreciates her confidence. Hope says Forrester Creations will never be the same again. They share a kiss.

Steffy and Daphne talk in the design office about the contract. Steffy laughs about her plan to rip the company away from them.

Bill wishes he had more answers for her but there’s not much they can do. Luna wishes she could count on her mother for answers.

Li says she’s always thought Jack was Luna’s father and she’s been awful to them for years. If she’d been a better aunt then maybe Luna wouldn’t be in prison. She allowed her anger and pain to turn her into something she never wanted to become. She was so upset at Poppy for her lifestyle and it was her lifestyle that made her think she cheated with Jack, but she was wrong. “It’s okay,” Poppy tells her. Li says Poppy is family and she should have stood with her the whole time. Li says she’ll spend the rest of her life making up for it. From now on, they’re going to do the things sisters should do. She begs Poppy for forgiveness and Poppy forgives her. Jack watches over them with tears in his eyes.