The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 21, 2025: Liam pays Bill a visit

Liam pays his father a visit while Li confronts Poppy in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 21, 2025.

We begin the week at the hospital, where Li (Naomi Matsuda) wants Poppy (Romy Park) to admit that she slept with Li’s husband. She thinks Poppy and Jack were sneaking around while she was working long nights at the hospital. Li didn’t want to think Jack was capable of cheating but then the situation with Sheila happened and she found out that Jack was sneaking around with lots of people. Li accuses Poppy of knowing that Luna was Jack all along. Poppy is speechless.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) toes her ankle monitor and wonders if she’ll ever get used to it. She says she’s willing to do anything to be able to live with Bill (Don Diamont), but he cautions her to take her time so she doesn’t get into a situation like the one that landed her behind bars in the first place. Suddenly Liam (Scott Clifton) calls out and tries to open the locked door. (For once someone has the door locked around here!)

In Malibu, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) enjoys a kiss from Finn (Tanner Novlan) as he teases her about his afternoon “tryst” with his beautiful wife. He loves how they’re keeping things spicy and interesting, which he believes is taking her mind off of what’s going on at work. Steffy tells him that she’s no longer unemployed, and she’s about to take control of the company back from Carter and Hope. Finn realizes that the less he knows, the better, but he knows it has something to do with her friend (whose name he can’t remember). Steffy says it’s all about good triumphing over evil. He says the one good thing to come from all of this is having her parents back together.

Bill tells Luna to leave as he gets up to answer the door. Liam wants to know why the door is locked. Bill greets his son, who is immediately suspicious because Bill’s door is never locked. Liam says his father has always said he keeps his door unlocked because he pays for all of the security guards. Bill is at a loss for words.

Poppy realizes that this is why her sister has always been so cold toward her. Li is adamant that this is why Poppy always kept her secrets about the identity of Luna’s father.

Steffy would never have wished for Hope and Carter to take over the company, but her parents being back together came from it and that’s a great thing. Finn agrees that Ridge realized who the woman was that he’s supposed to be with, and it’s not Brooke. Finn understands that feeling all too well, speaking of knowing who he is supposed to be with, and Steffy agrees, adding that her parents know what it feels like, too.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liam says there’s something up with Bill now. It’s not just the locked door, it’s his “respectful” tone. Liam doesn’t object to it, but he is questioning it. Luna listens in as Bill says he’s been working remotely lately. Liam reminds his father that he’s always enjoyed being in the thick of things at work and how much he enjoys being in his big office. Bill says he’s expressing his confidence in Liam getting the work done, but Liam doesn’t see it that way.

Naomi Matsuda in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Li is furious that she opened up her home to Poppy and Poppy betrayed her. Poppy denies it, but Li reminds her that she knows how close Poppy was to Jack. So when Poppy got pregnant and wouldn’t say who the father is, Li thinks she knows what happened. Jack (Ted King) walks in and greets them both, and Li accuses him of having a dirty little secret. She then watches as Poppy gives Jack a furtive glance and a little shake of her head.

Liam wants to know what’s going on because he’s worried about Bill “turning himself into a hermit” and when Bill tries to deny it, Liam says it’s happening. Bill tries to say that he’s having “me time” and that is another red flag for Liam. Bill keeps insisting that he has everything under control, which makes Liam wonder exactly what he has under control.

Steffy thanks Finn for his support, because it’s not something she ever had growing up with a father whose attention was divided between two women, just like it was when she was with Liam. Finn says he’s utterly devoted to Steffy. Steffy thanks him for being so understanding about Taylor moving in with them, but she suspects it will just be temporary. Steffy wonders if Finn’s parents might ever reunite. He’s not so hopeful.

Li tells Jack that she knows what he was doing in their home. He thinks she’s talking about Sheila and he claims not to know what she’s talking about. Li says it wasn’t Sheila and that she knows what happened. Poppy can’t even look at her sister as Li accuses her ex-husband of the worst kind of betrayal. He says he betrayed her with Sheila and he paid for it by losing his marriage to Li. Li says that his betrayal led to Finn’s birth, and she’d never take that back. Jack is confused at how he could betray Li worse than what happened with Sheila, and he’s stunned when Li accuses him of being with Poppy.

Liam wants to know if Bill is dealing with a situation, wondering what the “everything” is that he has under control. Liam wants an explanation. Bill says there are other things in life than work. Liam instantly realizes he’s talking about Luna and how Bill thought he had a daughter and it wasn’t true. “It all comes back to Luna,” he says as Luna listens in.

Finn hates the tension between his parents but he gets it because he knows his mother holds grudges against people and his father can’t overcome it. But his father betrayed his mother, and there’s no question his actions hurt Li more than anything. Finn can’t imagine anything more hurtful than Jack’s betrayal.

Jack admits that he was hopeful when he got Li’s text but now he thinks he has been drawn into the sisters’ argument. When he starts to defend Poppy, Li is sickened by it. Poppy starts to tell him why he’s really there, but Li silences her. She wants Jack to admit it. She tells him that she ran the paternity test on Luna and Tom Starr isn’t her father, so she wants Jack to admit his other affair led to the birth of another love child: Luna.