The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 14, 2025: Steffy and Li put plans into motion

Steffy makes her case to return to the company while Li gathers her supplies in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 14, 2025.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) promises to “play nice” if she’s allowed to return. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is hesitant. Hope (Annika Noelle) asks if Steffy will be able to work with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). She assures them she’s protecting her interests.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) doesn’t know what Steffy’s plan is, but he knows it’s a step in the right direction. Zende (Delon De Metz) doesn’t know what the plan is, and Eric (John McCook) assures him that’s probably her plan.

Bill (Don Diamont) catches Luna (Lisa Yamada) toying with her ankle monitor. She promises not to cause trouble for him. He’s so tough, but he’s fair.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) wants to be sure the liver belonged to Tom Starr. April (Jamison Belushi) asks what she wants to do with the liver. Li doesn’t respond right away.

Bill reminds Luna that he’s not her father. That was a lie. She wanted to believe it, she says, but he reminds her that she set the test and fake results up and knew the truth already. She isn’t his daughter. He points out that Tom Starr, the man she killed, was her father.

April asks about the answers Li needed, and she offers her help. Li appreciates the support. Li hopes the liver answers the questions that have been “haunting” her.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zende says Brooke is a “solid executive” but Steffy knows the business better than anyone. Ridge says that’s why they need Steffy working with them, because she can help them run Forrester Creations.

Brooke presses Steffy on being able to answer to the new leadership. Steffy admits that she is more concerned about the future of the company and she’s willing to work with anyone and everyone to protect her interests. “Do we have a deal?” she asks.

Bill wants to hear how Luna killed Tom and Hollis again. She tries to avoid it, but he presses her for answers. She says things started to spiral with the paternity test, and when Li wanted more tests done, Luna was already two steps ahead of everyone because she had the fake test from the dark web. But it was all a lie. Bill says there will be no more lies. Tom Starr was Luna’s father.

Li admits that she doesn’t know if Tom’s liver will help. She asks April to find Luna’s blood sample from storage.

Eric says Steffy will catch everyone off guard at the company. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) wishes she could text Steffy and see how it’s going. Zende knows that Carter, Hope and Brooke are savvy and will suspect that she’s up to something if she’s not careful.

Carter tells Steffy that the “mom and pop” organization won’t work anymore. They tell her about Daphne and the fragrance line. Steffy offers to use her name so that a Forrester will be “backing” the new plans for the company. That way, no one will question whether the Forresters support the takeover.

Don Diamont in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Luna says she’s haunted by what happened with Tom. Bill points out that Tom wanted to know her, and she didn’t have to kill him. Luna says she was so happy living the lie with Bill as her father and humiliated with Tom as her father so she panicked. Bill says a lot of people feel like she does and they don’t commit murder. Bill gets a text as she vows not to waste her second chance. She looks up at a picture of Will (Crew Morrow) and smiles.

In a flashback, Li thinks back to when Luna was confessing to the murders. In the present, she wonders if Tom Starr was really Luna’s father.

Zende points out that nothing will work unless Brooke agrees to Steffy returning. Taylor, Eric and Ridge doubt that Brooke will agree. Ridge says that when this is all over, Brooke won’t have a place at the company.

Steffy says she’s a realist, and unlike her father and grandfather, she’s not going to sit around and wait for lawsuits. She’s going to make sure the company doesn’t tank. Carter appreciates Steffy’s offer and reasoning. He and Hope exchange looks before he tells her that they need time to talk, and then they’ll get back to her. Steffy wasn’t expecting that.

Bill tells Luna he’s giving her a chance to improve herself, but what she did with the fake paternity test crossed the line. He tells her that any goals of becoming a Spencer aren’t going to happen. She’s devastated as he walks away, leaving her to look at the photo of Will on the mantle.

April walks in with the blood sample and supplies. The blood sample and liver are viable. Now Li can figure out if Tom was Luna’s father.

Brooke, Carter and Hope discuss Steffy’s offer. Carter thinks she has been hearing the buzz about the fragrance and jewelry lines. He just doesn’t know if she’s really there to help them. Hope advises caution, which makes Carter agree. He can only trust the people in the room.

Steffy returns to the Forrester Mansion. She tells them about the meeting and how she offered to be president. Zende is amazed that she offered to work with them. Steffy reminds everyone that having a Forrester on the board gives them legitimacy, but they’re still thinking about their offer. She thinks they’re leaning toward bringing her back. And once she’s there, they won’t know what hit them.

Hope wonders why Steffy is being so accepting. Steffy, meanwhile, tells everyone that it’s only a matter of time before the company belongs to them again.