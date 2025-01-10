What happens if Carter’s plan works on The Bold and the Beautiful?
Carter's success could mean complications for the Forresters.
After weeks and weeks of this whole LLC fiasco on The Bold and the Beautiful, things are still in flux at Forrester Creations. Despite the tension, we have to wonder: what if Carter’s vision for the company actually works? What then?
This whole time the focus on The Bold and the Beautiful has been on the friction between the Forresters and those that stole their company away from them. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope (Annika Noelle) want to see Forrester Creations become a global luxury brand, and they’re kicking things off by soliciting perfume makers to develop a signature scent for the fashion house.
Fanny (Elsa Esnoult) arrived at Forrester Creations, eager to pitch her line of perfumes. Then Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) came in with a signature scent that blew Carter and Hope away. Despite the company’s turmoil, it’s encouraging that Fanny was so enthusiastic to join the company.
When it comes to Daphne’s presence, we know that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is working with her as part of her plan to take the company back. But Daphne aside, we have to look at Fanny’s enthusiasm as a signal that others might want to join with the fashion house in this new endeavor.
Even before the takeover, Eric (John McCook), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wanted to keep Forrester Creations as a fashion house. They weren’t interested in Carter’s plan, which is one of the factors that led to Carter’s decision to take control of the company.
So what happens if Carter’s plan is successful and the Forrester Creations luxury brand takes off?
The Forresters didn’t support the idea of adding luxury brands to the company, but if they take the company back then they’d be left with all of the changes Carter implemented. Would they embrace them, or would they sell them off? This is where things get complicated. If Carter’s changes end up being lucrative, it’s hard to imagine the Forresters not embracing them because it puts the family in a better position, but in doing so it also means they’re admitting that he was right. That would be a bitter pill for them to swallow.
If Carter’s plan works, it could make taking the company back even harder because the company would then be seen to be thriving and not falling apart. The Forresters would have to make an argument that the company is better with them even though Carter could point to his success and argue that he’s moving the company forward.
The argument about the takeover could move from ethics (returning the company to its rightful owners) to finances (Carter is growing the business). And that could make things even harder for everyone involved.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
