The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter shows his true colors?

After overhearing bits and pieces of Hope and Liam’s conversation on The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter thinks his chances of reuniting with Hope are done. But will he change his mind once he learns the truth?

Once again, the future of a B&B relationship is in the balance because no one seems to know how to lock their doors. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) arrived at Brooke’s house in time to hear Hope (Annika Noelle) telling Liam (Scott Clifton) that she will always love him and how their future is meant to be together as a family.

Naturally, Carter was devastated and ended up back in the office, and from there he ended up going home — with Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) in tow.

While Liam’s diagnosis is meant to be a secret, it won’t be long before questions are asked about why Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope are getting along so well and why they’re both sad and why things are just generally weird. We think Hope is going to notice Carter’s standoffish behavior and tell him what’s happening with Liam, given that Liam is the one championing their relationship, and this is going to give Carter a lot to think about.

Our guess is that once Carter learns what’s really happening with Hope and Liam, he’s going to do a complete about-face and not only support Hope, but Liam as well. As their relationship was taking off, Carter saw that Liam wanted to get back with Hope but Hope was already devoted to Carter. That said, Carter had a lot of insight into Liam’s relationship with Beth and he knows that losing her father will be devastating. That means he’s going to have to step up in a big way.

Suddenly, Carter is going to go from disappointed to supportive — provided, of course, that he doesn’t cross any lines with Daphne before he can have a chance to talk to Hope. If he crosses the line, it will be much harder for Carter to assure Hope that he’s all-in on their relationship. He needs to show her that he’s there for her, because she needs him now more than ever.