The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge's demand for answers upsets Brooke?

Ridge is not the kind of man who accepts things at face value. Now that Steffy and Hope have mended fences on The Bold and the Beautiful, we think Ridge’s quest for the real reason behind the truce will be upsetting to Brooke.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is perfectly content to accept that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have ended their rivalry, but Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) isn’t so sure. While he’s happy that their daughters are no longer feuding, he’s not sure what to make of the sudden and surprising decision, given that Steffy never does things without a good reason.

Of course, Brooke sees the development as a very positive step and wants to believe it’s one more move that will bring her closer to getting back with Ridge. The more he questions the motivations, though, the more upsetting we think it will be for Brooke. From her perspective, it could seem like Ridge doesn’t believe their daughters could be friends without some big reason compelling them together.

The problem, naturally, is that Ridge isn’t wrong here. No one, aside from Liam’s (Scott Clifton) inner circle, and then the extended inner circle made up of Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and now Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), knows why Hope and Steffy reconciled. It does seem suspicious, and we can understand where Ridge is coming from by questioning it. But once the truth gets out, it will answer everyone’s questions and offer the key piece of information that explains everything.

What Brooke isn’t seeing here is that Ridge really isn’t showing any signs of coming back to her. He usually remains quiet when she talks about getting back together. She’s not taking the hints that he’s not coming back, any time soon, at least, and the more he questions Steffy and Hope’s motives, the more Brooke is going to question whether Ridge wants them to be happy at all.

Incidentally, since Taylor knows what’s going on, she could be the one to convince Ridge to drop it. But even that has us thinking that if Taylor tells him to back off, it’s only going to make him push harder for the truth.

It’s a perplexing situation; we know why Liam wants to keep his condition private, thinking he’s protecting people, but in hiding the truth, he’s only going to make things more difficult for everyone.

