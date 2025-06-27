The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke calls out Taylor's desperation?

Now that Brooke knows about Ridge and Taylor’s engagement on The Bold and the Beautiful, will she call out Taylor for being desperate?

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was left speechless when Nick (Jack Wagner) told her he watched Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) get engaged in the June 26 episode.

Even after their reunion in Rome, Brooke and Ridge didn’t tie the knot because they believed their love was enough, and they didn’t need titles or pieces of paper to prove it.

It looks like Taylor, however, does need that piece of paper. We know Taylor has been feeling very insecure about her relationship with Ridge, especially since she knows Eric (John McCook) would love to see his son reunite with Brooke. This whole proposal and engagement feels like it was born out of insecurity and desperation, and we think Brooke is going to call her out for it.

Brooke and Taylor’s history as rivals goes back a very long time. They’ve both been fighting over Ridge for decades, and while they both have children with him, Taylor feels like she’s always been the third wheel, even when she was married to him because Brooke believes she's destined to be with Ridge.

Now, calling out Taylor is only going to make things worse for Brooke because Ridge has dug his heels in and he’s going to stick things out no matter what. Even if Ridge regrets accepting Taylor’s proposal, he’s the most stubborn man on the planet and he’d never admit he made a mistake even when he knows it. The last thing Ridge needs is to be under fire at work, which is exactly what’s going to happen if he and Brooke can’t get past this and work together.

Whether she realizes it or not, Taylor’s desperate power move to secure her future with Ridge may backfire. Brooke isn’t going to let Ridge go no matter what he does to push her away, and with Nick sticking around LA to pursue Brooke, it’s going to push Ridge back into Brooke’s life and there’s nothing Taylor can do about it.

Brooke calling her out will only be an acknowledgement of what we already know: Taylor really is desperate to keep Ridge — and to keep him away from Brooke — and that’s not the best foundation for a strong marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.