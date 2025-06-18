The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor pushes Ridge away?

In her quest to be with Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful, will Taylor end up submarining her efforts to live out her happily ever after with the man she loves?

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is starting to ask questions, and those questions could prove to be her undoing.

In the June 16 episode, she asked Eric (John McCook) why he put Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in the showstopper gown during the fashion show. (Remember the fashion show from oh, I don’t know, a few MONTHS ago?) Why, she wondered after all this time, would Eric do that if he supported her relationship with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye)? Was he not-so-subtly suggesting that he thought Ridge belonged with Brooke?

Eric’s response was cagey. He’d already told Brooke that he thought she and Ridge belonged together, but as he was confronted with the question from Ridge’s ex-wife and current love interest, someone who lives in his house, he didn’t want to rock the boat. Instead, he was diplomatic.

This led to Taylor pressing Ridge on the issue. It didn’t help that Ridge had just had another “I want you to come home where you belong” conversations with Brooke at the office. Though he was more clear than his father, telling Taylor that he wanted to be with her and her only, the line of questioning seemed to rub Ridge the wrong way.

The undeniable truth is that Ridge loves Brooke and he’s still torn about what happened with the takeover and how it took him all of five seconds to give her up and jump into bed with Taylor. It doesn’t help that he just walked in on Brooke and Nick Marone (Jack Wager) sharing a moment in the office in the June 17 episode.

Suddenly, with the prospect of losing Brooke to Nick, Taylor’s fears are closer to becoming a reality as Ridge could decide that he doesn’t want to lose Brooke to Nick. (Ironically, Ridge told Taylor he’d be happy to see Brooke fall in love with someone else so she can be happy, but what happens when that someone happens to be a man Ridge despises?)

There’s no doubt that all of this would be happening even if Taylor hadn’t been pressing Ridge about their relationship, but she’s definitely sown the seeds of doubt in his mind and seeing that Brooke could be swept away to Naples doesn’t make any of this any easier for Taylor’s cause and her questions could ultimately push Ridge away from her and back into Brooke’s arms.