The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 16, 2025: 'some things never change'

Brooke is stunned when an old friend shows up at Forrester Creations in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 16, 2025.

We begin the week at Forrester Creations, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is on the phone and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is at the table. She asks what he’s working on, and he asks if she tried any of the things he put together. She’s excited to try them, but she doesn’t like that she only gets to see him at work. She wants him at home.

Eric (John McCook) tells Taylor (Rebecca Budig) that she’s always welcome there. She doesn’t want there to be any tension between them after the fashion show, and Eric’s hand in having Brooke in the showstopper. Does he believe Brooke belongs with Ridge?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) ask about Liam (Scott Clifton), who helped set up school at the beach because of the wildfires. Hayes (Bryan David Garlick) runs out, and he’s ready for school. Hayes gives Liam a present — a robot — and Hayes says he’ll treasure it. Hayes wants to know if Liam can come with them to school. Liam would love to.

Brooke says the house is empty without him. He suggests that she get a butler, but she wants him. He insists that he’s with Taylor, and she makes him happy. He walks out, leaving Brooke speechless.

Eric assures Taylor that he’s very fond of her, and she knows that. Eric wants to know what’s going on, and she insists that she’s not insecure about her relationship, but she thinks Eric believes Ridge belongs with Brooke.

Brooke is in the office trying on lingerie when the door opens and a man walks in. She thinks it’s Ridge, but it’s Nick (Jack Wagner), who catches her off guard as he checks her out. “Well, some things never change,” he says, smiling.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the beachside school, Finn and Steffy marvel at the beach house-turned-school. Hayes quickly runs off to see his friends while his teacher thanks Liam for his help. She tells him to thank his father for his support, too. Steffy says there’s nothing she wouldn’t do to keep her kids safe. Outside, a shadow looms.

Taylor can tell Eric has a soft spot for Brooke, and he admits it, but he also has a soft spot for Taylor. Taylor wonders if Eric was hoping that something would have come from the showstopper and Brooke would have ended up with Ridge. Before he answers, Ridge walks in. Eric takes the opportunity to step out, leaving Ridge to wonder what they were talking about. She admits she was asking him about Brooke and the showstopper and whether Eric thinks Ridge should be with Brooke.

Rebecca Budig in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Brooke is thrilled to see Nick, who is in LA for business. She’s been following his business, and he says things have been going well. He tells her he based his business out of Naples, where he’s building a new boat. He suggests Brooke come to visit him, and she says that maybe she’ll bring Jack with her. Nick asks if Brooke is happy. He’s heard that Ridge went back to Taylor.

The kids are all playing, and Hayes shows off a drawing he did. Their teacher wants to take everyone out on a field trip to the beach, and after they’re gone, Liam says that Hayes is such a cool kid. Liam gets sad thinking about his girls, but right now, keeping everyone safe is his “whole bucket list.” Little does he know, someone (aka Luna) is watching him.

Taylor knows it was Eric’s idea to put Brooke in the showstopper, and she saw how Ridge was looking at Brooke. She presses Ridge, who says he sees Brooke every day. But Taylor isn’t sure he doesn’t miss her.

Nick knows that Ridge left Brooke because of the takeover. When she says she’s fine, he knows better. He’s seen Ridge hurt her, over and over. He suggests that she “pick up anchor and change course” because Ridge isn’t going to change, and she deserves “so much better.” Nick delivers that line while caressing her cheek.

Steffy tells Liam that Luna isn’t welcome in their world, but he points out that she keeps showing up. Finn says he thinks the message is getting through to her. Liam admits that he’s more worried about Luna than he is about his own mortality because Luna is crazy. Steffy says they have it handled, but Liam calls Luna “a little witch” who keeps showing up. Hayes runs back inside to say that they saw a seal, so while he goes to show Steffy, Liam pulls Finn aside and makes him promise not to underestimate Luna. Especially when he’s not around to watch them.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) is nearby, watching the whole scene through a scope. She smiles, then her smile fades.

Taylor says the showstopper was Eric’s idea, and when Ridge says it was his show, Taylor wonders if the showstopper made old feelings come back. He points out that it was all part of his job, and then he came home to her. He wants to keep coming home to her.

Nick says it has been a long time since they’ve seen each other, but seeing her brings it all back. He starts singing a song, which makes her smile even more. “You’ve got to admit, we were pretty good together,” he says as a montage of their top hits rolls, set to his song for her.

Back in the present, Nick moves close to Brooke and kisses her. She reciprocates, holding him. But then she pulls back and they look at each other.