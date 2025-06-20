The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 20, 2025: 'you sound like your mother'

Steffy pressures Carter about bringing Daphne back while Ridge puts his foot in his mouth in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 20, 2025.

We wrap up the week at Eric’s house, where Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is consulting with a client as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in. Brooke appreciates Taylor’s dedication to her patients. Taylor is concerned about how nice Brooke is being. Brooke is there to drop off some papers, so Taylor asks about Nick (Jack Wagner).

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) asks Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) what’s going on about a silk shipment. There’s a lot going on, so Carter offers to take on more work. Steffy gives him a sample of Daphne’s newest fragrance for men. Carter likes it, and Steffy hopes that they can get her back. Steffy knows Hope has issues with her, but they can’t let Hope’s feelings get in the way of the business. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in and stands beside Steffy.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) admires Hope’s (Annika Noelle) ring and says that he appreciates how far Carter went to make the proposal a good thing. She says she’ll never forget the night he proposed. Hope wonders if her father thinks she’s “making a leap,” and he admits he’s always going to be a protective father. He asks if she’s sure about her decision to marry him.

Hope says she’s absolutely sure, but he says it’s fine if she has second thoughts. It’s a lot to take in. Hope insists she’s happier than she has been in a long time and assures him that he has nothing to worry about. Deacon jokes about using the ring for a new pizza oven, then he gets serious and says he’ll be happy so long as she’s happy.

Steffy reminds Carter that the fragrance line is hot and they need Daphne back for the relaunch, no matter how Hope feels. Carter turns the tables and asks if they have given thought to reinstating Hope for the Future. “Can you do that?” he asks.

Taylor says Ridge told her about Nick stopping by. Brooke admits it was a big surprise, and she smiles when Taylor asks if it was “a pleasant one.”

Hope sips her coffee and looks around the restaurant. She thinks back to when she and her father ordered drinks and the waiter brought them out. (Cue the cameo from James Corden.) Deacon emerges from the kitchen, and Hope asks if he’ll walk her down the aisle, but she worries that maybe it would be too difficult after he got into the fight with Carter.

Deacon doesn’t want to be Carter’s enemy, which makes Hope happy because “things are on the up and up.” Deacon says she deserves the best, and he appreciates how they patched up their relationship. But it wasn’t too long ago since he was kissing Daphne.

Steffy and Ridge are trying to explain that they aren’t ready to reinstate Hope for the Future, but Steffy notes that Hope was hesitant when she mentioned bringing Daphne back. She asks Carter to work with Hope to get her to accept Daphne’s return. Once Carter is gone, Steffy asks Ridge why he’s so distracted. He admits he’s distracted because of Brooke.

Taylor asks if Nick is still as handsome and charismatic as ever, given that he was always so smitten with Brooke, and they share a son together. Taylor asks if Nick is back because he knows Brooke is single now that Taylor is with Ridge. He’s free to pursue her “as only a Marone man can.” Brooke smiles distantly.

Deacon knows Hope was hurt by Carter kissing Daphne. Hope thinks back to Steffy saying she wants to get Daphne back from Paris, as Deacon says he knows it hurts. Carter walks in and Deacon tells him

Ridge says Nick is back, and Steffy admits she hasn’t heard that name in so long. Ridge says his half-brother is making a “play” for Brooke. Steffy asks why that’s a problem and why he’s concerned about who Brooke spends time with. “Why do you sound like your mother?” Ridge asks.

Taylor asks if Nick is committed to anyone, and when Brooke says he’s “committed to the sea,” Taylor says she’s right and he’s there to be with Brooke. Now they can be together. Brooke says that Ridge doesn’t seem to feel that way, and she hints that Taylor already knows that.

Hope tries to stop Deacon, but Deacon says he needs to make a few things clear because Hope is precious to him and all he wants is her happiness. “Don’t screw up again,” he says, shaking Carter’s hand. Carter promises to spend the rest of his life cherishing Hope. His life isn’t complete without her. Deacon’s eyes fill with tears.

Steffy wants to know why Ridge told Taylor about Nick. She asks how he told Taylor because he seems very protective of Brooke. Ridge says Brooke is vulnerable right now, and he’s trying to protect her. Steffy says Ridge sounds jealous, and Ridge insists he’s not. When he says Brooke said the same thing, Steffy laughs and bets that Brooke is enjoying it. She asks how Taylor feels about this.

Brooke says Ridge wasn’t happy to see her with Nick, which makes Taylor wonder if she’s trying to make him jealous. Brooke says Ridge told her he’s not jealous, and Ridge is more concerned about protecting her. Taylor “sincerely” hopes that Nick’s return to LA works out for her. “I’m sure you do,” Brooke replies. After Brooke leaves, Taylor is left pondering the situation.