TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday, August 2, including The Count of Monte Cristo

Here's our TV tonight picks for Saturday, August 2 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

The Count of Monte Cristo, U&Drama (box set U)

Alexandre Dumas' classic tale of betrayal and vengeance gets a retelling in this luxurious eight-part adaptation. Peaky Blinders’ Sam Claflin stars as Edmond Dantès, a sailor whose professional and romantic success leads his jealous rivals to plot to have him arrested for treason.

Cruelly torn apart from his fiancée Mercedes (Ana Girardot) and left to rot in a castle dungeon, Edmond has nothing to do except brood on the wrongs that have been done to him – and how he’ll get his revenge on everyone who betrayed him if he ever gets out. The impressive ensemble cast also includes The Gilded Age’s Blake Ritson and acting royalty Jeremy Irons.

Annika, BBC1, 8.20 pm (iPlayer box set)

At the outset of the second series of the Glasgow-set crime father of her teenage daughter – but neither knows this. drama, first shown on U&Alibi, DI Annika Strandhed (Nicola While Annika mulls over breaking this news, she and her Walker) already feels like a close friend – perhaps because team at the Marine Homicide Unit are summoned to she keeps leaning into the camera and telling us her secrets. investigate a brutal drowning recorded on a phone, which And chief among them is at the end of the first series, she leads to a high-speed pursuit and, unluckily for acrophobic revealed that her colleague Michael (Jamie Sives) is the Annika, a clamber up some scaffolding…

Prince William: A Life in Pictures, 5, 8.30 pm

Princess Diana was often called the most-photographed woman of the 20th century, and from the day in 1982 when she stood outside St Mary’s Hospital, London, with the newborn Prince William, his own image went on to become incredibly familiar across the world.

This new feature-length documentary looks at key moments in the Prince of Wales’ life through pictures, including his childhood, his relationship with his brother Harry and some candid shots of the father of three with his own children.

Griff’s Great American South, C4, 9.10 pm

Griff Rhys Jones has travelled the world in the name of TV travelogues, and for his latest trip he’s traversing America’s Southern States, through Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and South Carolina.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tonight, in Tennessee, he visits Nashville, home of the famous Grand Ole Opry