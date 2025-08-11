EastEnders spoilers: WHO does Priya get passionate with?
Airs Monday 18 August 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Ravi Gulati (played by Aaron Thiara) is a man under pressure on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
He's trying to rebuild the Panesar business empire after ex-employee, Bernadette Taylor stole £23,000 from the business accounts and fled from Albert Square!
On today's episode of the BBC soap, there's more bad news for Ravi when his drug dealing associate, Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu), reports the Police have raided their base.
So now, Ravi wants their whole drug dealing operation moved into unsuspecting Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) flat...
Will Kojo's best mate, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), put his foot down to protect Kojo?
Meanwhile, things unexpectedly heat-up again between Ravi and his baby mama, Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy)!
The on/off couple agree to give their previous relationship another go.
But will Ravi and Priya's reunion be jeopardised by his ongoing illegal dealings?
Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), his wife Julie (Karen Henthorn) and her three pet chickens arrive in Albert Square.
Ready to move in with Nigel's long-time mate Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) at 55 Victoria Road.
However, Phil is so used to being the King of his own castle, that it's not long before he and Julie start to clash over the new dynamic in his household.
Phil accuses Julie of changing Nigel's daily routine which leads to conflict between them...
PLUS, who will Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) and his fiancee, Yolande (Angela Wynter), choose as their Best Man, Maid of Honour and Celebrant for their Big Day?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
