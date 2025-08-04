The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge afraid to admit Eric is right?
Eric keeps pushing Ridge, and the more he pushes, the more Ridge refuses to admit his father is right.
The more Eric pushes Ridge to get back with Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful, the angrier Ridge gets. Is Ridge capable of admitting his father is right about how he truly feels about Brooke?
We’ve talked before about Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) tendency to dig in his heels and stubbornly refuse to admit he’s wrong. Though the love triangle between Ridge, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is ongoing, there’s no question that Ridge’s reasoning for jumping ship with Brooke is incredibly problematic.
Ridge refuses to admit that he left Brooke for Taylor based on a misunderstanding about her taking the CEO position during the takeover. (Ridge, check the timestamps on your text messages and you’ll see Brooke is telling the truth!) Instead of confronting her, Ridge decided to leave her and shack up with Taylor in the blink of an eye.
Taylor, sensing blood in the water, correctly surmised that Ridge is struggling with his decision, so she upped the ante and not only proposed to him, but she’s pressing him to set a date for their wedding to ensure that he doesn’t forget he’s engaged.
All the while, Eric (John McCook) has been pushing Ridge to see that he’s about to lose Brooke to Nick (Jack Wagner) if he’s not careful. In the August 1 episode, Eric gave his son a lecture about the fleeting nature of time and punctuated his little chat by adding that there’s a ticking clock counting down the moments until Brooke will be lost to Ridge yet again. If he doesn’t move quickly, that is.
Interestingly, Ridge does try to find Brooke, but she doesn't hear him knocking, and in the upcoming week, we’ll see that Ridge finds Brooke on a boat where he can’t reach her.
The one thing we likely won’t see is Ridge admitting that his father is right. Ridge knows it, and Eric knows it, but Ridge is too stubborn to admit that this whole thing is essentially his fault. He never should have left Brooke without an explanation. If he had talked to her, he would have found a loyal ally in the fight to restore the company to the family. Instead, Ridge doubled down and said hurtful things about Brooke and Hope (Annika Noelle) and made it all worse.
Eric probably knows he’ll never hear the words “you were right” from his son, but we’d like to think that Ridge is going to prove it through his actions as he realizes just how close he is to losing Brooke to his bitter rival.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
