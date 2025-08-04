The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge afraid to admit Eric is right?

The more Eric pushes Ridge to get back with Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful, the angrier Ridge gets. Is Ridge capable of admitting his father is right about how he truly feels about Brooke?

We’ve talked before about Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) tendency to dig in his heels and stubbornly refuse to admit he’s wrong. Though the love triangle between Ridge, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is ongoing, there’s no question that Ridge’s reasoning for jumping ship with Brooke is incredibly problematic.

Ridge refuses to admit that he left Brooke for Taylor based on a misunderstanding about her taking the CEO position during the takeover. (Ridge, check the timestamps on your text messages and you’ll see Brooke is telling the truth!) Instead of confronting her, Ridge decided to leave her and shack up with Taylor in the blink of an eye.

Taylor, sensing blood in the water, correctly surmised that Ridge is struggling with his decision, so she upped the ante and not only proposed to him, but she’s pressing him to set a date for their wedding to ensure that he doesn’t forget he’s engaged.

All the while, Eric (John McCook) has been pushing Ridge to see that he’s about to lose Brooke to Nick (Jack Wagner) if he’s not careful. In the August 1 episode , Eric gave his son a lecture about the fleeting nature of time and punctuated his little chat by adding that there’s a ticking clock counting down the moments until Brooke will be lost to Ridge yet again. If he doesn’t move quickly, that is.

Interestingly, Ridge does try to find Brooke, but she doesn't hear him knocking, and in the upcoming week, we’ll see that Ridge finds Brooke on a boat where he can’t reach her.

The one thing we likely won’t see is Ridge admitting that his father is right. Ridge knows it, and Eric knows it, but Ridge is too stubborn to admit that this whole thing is essentially his fault. He never should have left Brooke without an explanation. If he had talked to her, he would have found a loyal ally in the fight to restore the company to the family. Instead, Ridge doubled down and said hurtful things about Brooke and Hope (Annika Noelle) and made it all worse.

Eric probably knows he’ll never hear the words “you were right” from his son, but we’d like to think that Ridge is going to prove it through his actions as he realizes just how close he is to losing Brooke to his bitter rival.