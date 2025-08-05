The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope ditches Carter for Liam?

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of August 4 , we see Hope with Liam when he learns the truth about his health crisis. Will the revelation lead her to ditch Carter and return to Liam?

Hope (Annika Noelle) wanted to get back with Liam (Scott Clifton) after realizing she was happier with him than anyone else. Her relationship with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), at the time, was over and done after he “betrayed” her by returning Forrester Creations to the Forrester family and kissing Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire).

Liam, at the time, had just discovered his brain tumor after passing out at his father’s house. He was grappling with the realization that he only had a short time left, and so the timing of Hope’s advances was not the best. Liam decided that it would be better to push Hope back to Carter so that she would have him to help her when he was gone.

Now it looks like Liam isn’t going anywhere. Whether the tumor was actually removed or if it never existed to begin with remains to be seen, but the bottom line is that it doesn’t look like Liam is dying anytime soon.

With Daphne back in LA to continue her work at Forrester Creations, knowing that she’s still in love with Carter, is there a chance that Hope could ultimately make her way back to Liam?

At the moment, Hope and Carter seem to be very happily engaged. Carter had pledged to be Hope’s rock through Liam’s illness, and he certainly was, and we would fully expect that to continue. Knowing that Hope is there when Liam finds out the truth about his health makes us wonder if she’ll see his reaction and instantly start questioning everything.

If the whole reason she’s back with Carter is because Liam thought he was dying, does any of that change now that they know he’s going to live? Will all the time they’ve spent together, thinking every moment could be their last, end up triggering a reconciliation between them?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As happy as Hope seems to be with Carter at the moment, there’s no question that Daphne’s return to LA is more than intentional and will probably be the cause of Hope and Carter’s eventual breakup. Hope wanted to be with Liam, and Liam, without realizing Hope was dating Carter, wanted to get back together with her. It truly seems like all signs are pointing toward Hope and Liam getting back together.