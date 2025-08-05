General Hospital spoilers: Britt’s boss is her relative, but someone other than Cesar Faison?

Returning from the dead isn’t exactly a nuanced concept for General Hospital or daytime TV as a whole. Soaps have been reviving characters from death for years, and Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) is the most recent example of that. Although she was previously believed to be murdered at the hands of Heather Webber (Alley Mills), as viewers now know, she is somehow alive and well, just waiting for Jason (Steve Burton) or someone to stumble across her path.

Again, as viewers know, Britt is alive but is tied up in this villainous plot with Dalton (Daniel Goddard) and Sidwell (Carlo Rota). Well, in the General Hospital episode airing on August 4, show writers seem to drop some clues as to who the other mysterious partner and boss is in all of this.

Kelly Thiebaud, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

First, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) bump into each other on the dock and have an interesting one-on-one. They talk about regrets, and Anna regrets joining the WSB and the sacrifices she made for the job, while Obrecht wishes she hadn’t fallen in love with an evil maniac, aka Cesar Faison (Anders Hove). It seems rather interesting that Cesar’s name would be brought up now, with him also believed to be dead.

Also, in the episode, Britt talks to an employee of her boss and stresses that the boss wants her to be kept happy, and she’s not. Furthermore, in a later phone conversation with the boss, while viewers don’t hear him, it appears that the boss is concerned about Britt’s well-being.

Given that Anna and Obrecht brought up Cesar, and Cesar was Britt’s father, we have to consider that Cesar is Britt’s boss and Sidwell’s unknown partner. However, while this could be the case, we tend to think there is another possibility. After all, Cesar wasn’t exactly the nicest to Britt when he was known to be alive, so him being a doting father all of a sudden would be a slight change.

Wes Ramsey, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

Pivoting, allow us to propose the idea that the big boss in this whole ordeal is none other than Peter August (Wes Ramsey). The conversation between Anna and Obrecht could actually foreshadow Peter returning from the dead, as he’s Cesar’s son, Obrecht's sort-of stepson and Anna’s nephew. Plus, he’s Britt’s brother and has a vested interest in committing evil acts in Port Charles.

Selfishly, we kind of hope Peter is the big boss, as he would cause a lot more trouble in Port Charles than Cesar in this day and age. Let’s not forget, Peter shares a daughter with Maxie (Kirsten Storms), once employed Lulu, had his “dead” body hidden by Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), blackmailed Nina (Cynthia Watros) and once played a role in the whole memory debacle with Drew. Peter resurfacing would impact a lot more players in town and cause widespread panic.

However, we won’t know who the big boss is until he’s actually revealed. So, it looks like we’ll all just have to keep watching the show.