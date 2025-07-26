I think General Hospital’s Jason deserves better than Britt, so please don’t rekindle that romance

It’s official that Kelly Thiebaud is reprising her role as General Hospital’s Dr. Britt Westbourne. She confirmed it, and fans also noticed that Liesel Olbrecht (Kathleen Gati) mysteriously spoke about Britt in the present tense when she talked to Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) at the Metro Court pool. She also took a selfie with Rocco (Finn Carr), so maybe that selfie was going to get sent to her daughter?

Even though I’m excited to see a Britch vs Lulu (Alexa Havins) showdown because it will make Lulu absolutely crash out, I don’t want to see Britt rekindle a romance with Jason. Jason’s been through enough, and he deserves better than Britt.

Jason hasn’t been in a relationship with anyone for quite some time. There were some signs that maybe he would start a relationship with Sasha (Sofia Mattson) when he agreed to pretend to be the father of her baby, but that never happened.

There was also the potential for a romance with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) back in Africa when they kissed during their escape from being held captive by Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota). But that turned out to be a dead end also. So he’s been alone for far too long. It’s definitely time for Jason to have a love interest again.

But that love interest shouldn’t be Britt. Their brief relationship never really made sense, and frankly, Jason deserves to be with someone who is a better human being than Britt.

Yes, Jason has done some bad things, and his loyalty to Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) is disturbing. However, at his core, he’s a good guy who will do anything for his family and the people he loves. He deserves a relationship with a woman who will love him the same way and prioritize his happiness and safety. That’s not Britt.

Faking her death

Steve Burton and Kelly Thiebaud, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

If Britt really cared about Jason, she would have found a way to let him know she was alive after she was attacked with Heather Webber’s (Alley Mills) poisoned hook. She wouldn’t have let him grieve for her. There may be reasons why it was better for her to be thought to be dead, but if she knew Jason at all, she would know she could trust him to keep her secret. It’s just rude to let him grieve like that.

No doubt she will have all kinds of reasons why she didn’t let him know, but they won’t be good enough. And Liesel dropping that present-tense comment about Britt but not actually telling him she was alive was pretty cruel also. Jason deserves to be with someone who wouldn’t cause him pain on purpose.

Britt only cares about herself

Even though Britt seemed honestly upset when Jason was missing and presumed dead, she is really not capable of the kind of love that Jason deserves. She always puts her own schemes and ambitions first, while Jason puts everyone he loves first.

Jason is loyal to the people he cares about, and Britt is only loyal to herself. Someone like Jason, who will risk his life over and over again for the people he loves, deserves to have a partner who loves him like that and will do anything to protect and help him.

Temu Sam

Britt is the Temu version of Jason’s real true love, Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). Britt is strong, focused, determined, smart and willing to break rules like Sam, but she doesn’t have Sam’s fierce love and loyalty. Sam was the perfect match for Jason because she was also loyal to the people she loved and would do whatever it took to keep them safe.

Even his relationship with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) was better than his relationship with Britt. Elizabeth is a sweet person who genuinely cared about Jason.

Sam’s death affected Jason in a really deep way, and I’m worried that he’s going to turn to Temu Sam to fill that void since she does have some of the same characteristics that Sam had. But Britt can never fill Sam’s shoes. She doesn’t have the ability to bring Jason out of his shell and show his softer side like Sam had. And no relationship can last when one person always has their guard up.

Jason deserves a good relationship

Jason is so concerned with duty and helping Sonny and the people he loves that he never has the time to develop a real relationship with anyone. Instead, he’s everyone’s beard. He married Carly to help stabilize Sonny’s operation when Sonny was missing. And he was willing to publicly play the father role for Sasha’s baby so that no one would find out Michael (Rory Gibson) was the father. It’s time for Jason to focus on finding his own real, loving relationship.

He was never able to make it work with Sam, but that doesn’t mean the right partner isn’t out there for him. Jason deserves a partner who can handle his criminal associations, roll with the crazy things he does for the people he cares about and love him anyway.

Jason needs a partner who will act as a stabilizing influence and balance out the chaos he lives in. That’s not Britt Westbourne. She’s going to cause more pain. Britt is also very likely to create more messes for Jason to clean up.

Jason deserves better than Britt Westbourne. And I hope they give him a better love interest soon, because he’s been single for way too long.