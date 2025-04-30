General Hospital spoilers: Alexis’ next bad decision aligns her with the villain of Port Charles, Drew?

Following the General Hospital episode that aired on April 29, we’re left applauding Nina (Cynthia Watros). While in real life we don’t condone drugging anyone, in the realm of daytime soaps, we’re all for any plan that takes Drew (Cameron Mathison) down a notch. Like many fans of General Hospital, we find him insufferable to watch as he plots, manipulates and walks around with a disgusting sense of entitlement.

In the episode, Nina paid Jacinda (Paige Herschell) to lace Drew’s drink with ketamine and subsequently seduce him. After Jacinda got to The Savoy and placed the drug in Drew’s cocktail, and he downed it, it didn’t take long for him to cut loose. He became loud and belligerent, taking body shots of Jacinda and getting entirely too familiar with her, considering he’s in a relationship with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). As the other party guests at the Savoy looked on in horror (well, enjoyment as nearly everyone present loved watching Drew make a fool of himself), Lulu (Alexa Havins) recorded the scene, with plans to publish a story.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

While almost everyone will likely be celebrating Drew’s headline-stealing fiasco, compliments of Lulu's report, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) may actually be furious. She confronts Lulu in the episode airing on April 30, and we suspect it’s because she’s unhappy with the news story, thinking about how it could impact Scout (Cosette Abinante).

With Sam (Kelly Moanco) gone, one of Alexis’ primary concerns has been the well-being of Sam’s children, and Scout reading about her father’s wild escapades won’t help with the little girl’s grief process. (Honestly, how long does Alexis expect the world to shield her granddaughter from the fact Drew is a scumbag? How is that anyone’s responsibility?)

With all that being said, Drew is likely to go into crisis mode in the aftermath of his embarrassing behavior. Sidwell (Carlo Rota) may offer his services, but Drew may also need an attorney to help ensure his antics don’t destroy any deals he has in the works and cost him his career as a politician. He was working with Martin (Michael E. Knight), but with Martin now out of the picture, he may seek out Alexis' help.

Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

We can imagine Alexis and Drew having a conversation, and him threatening to head to Washington with Scout in light of the scandal in Port Charles. However, wanting her granddaughter close to her, Alexis proposes that she be his counsel and help him clean up his image. Might she set out to prove he was overserved at the Savoy? Could she learn that he was drugged?

Even if Drew doesn’t threaten to leave town to get Alexis on his side, he may pull at her heartstrings and ask her to represent him for the sake of Scout. In either case, Alexis would be left working with the villain of Port Charles, meaning she’d be making yet another bad decision. She’s already probably going to live to regret covering up Kristina’s (Kate Mansi) attempted murder and embezzling from the Cassadine fortune.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the moment, Alexis working with Drew is just a theory. However, if she does agree to take him on as a client, her popularity is sure to take a hit.