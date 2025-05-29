General Hospital spoilers: Nina’s life blows up, but she finds comfort in a new romance?

When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve been wishing and hoping for Drew (Cameron Mathison) to finally get what’s coming to him. With Michael (Rory Gibson) finally back in Port Charles, we hope that moment is quickly approaching.

However, besides Drew, we’ve also been anticipating the downfall of Nina (Cynthia Watros). While she’s not nearly as slimy and repulsive as the congressman, her level of manipulation and moronic schemes has become frustrating to watch. She’s so afraid of losing Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) to the truth about her sleeping with Drew that Nina has allowed Willow to tank her marriage. Not only that, but Nina’s refusal to be honest prompted her to recently go as far as to hire a woman to drug Drew and cause a spectacle with him, with the hopes that Willow would dump him. Of course, that didn’t work.

Now with Michael back in town and in a good position to get custody of Wiley (Viron Weaver) and Amelia (Sequoia & Serenity Mork Macko), Nina still refuses to tell Willow that she once slept with Drew to break up the tawdry couple. Again, Drew’s hold over Willow would likely break if Nina would just be honest. If that were to happen, Michael would probably drop this whole custody issue if Drew were out of the picture.

Cynthia Watros, Katelyn MacMullen and Laura Wright in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

But instead, Nina went on a hunt for someone else’s truth in the General Hospital episode airing on May 28. She went digging around the paternity of Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) baby, and was able to learn that Michael and Sasha were quite handsy one night at a bar and left together. Nina isn’t an idiot, so she’ll likely put two and two together about Michael, not Jason (Steve Burton), being the father of Sasha’s baby.

Nina will probably deduce that Michael fathering a child with Sasha would be enough to help balance the scales in the custody hearing for Willow. While Sasha is like a daughter to Nina, Willow is her actual daughter and is in “trouble,” so she may sacrifice Sasha’s privacy if it means helping Willow.

If Nina takes this course of action and gives Ric (Rick Hearst) this baby news to use in court, we think that will be the beginning of the end for Nina. We suspect she’ll finally have the walls close in on her.

Cynthia Watros, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Troy Harvey)

Viewers will recall that Carly (Laura Wright) knows Nina drugged Drew and hired the woman to set him up. If Carly learns that Nina fed Ric this Sasha information, Carly could easily retaliate by turning Nina over to the police. Plus, with Tracy (Jane Elliot) squarely on Team Michael and knowledgeable about Nina and Drew hooking up, Tracy might feel now is the time to expose Nina and Drew to all of Port Charles.

If both of these bombshells drop, Nina is going to be rather lonely in town. Willow probably won’t want anything to do with her, meaning access to her grandchildren would be snatched away. And Sasha probably would end her friendship with Nina.

Carlo Rota, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Thankfully for Nina, we predict she’ll soon find romance with another outcast in Port Charles to soothe her pain. We’re talking about Sidwell (Carlo Rota). The two haven’t crossed paths much since his arrival in Port Charles, but that could easily change in the coming days and weeks. We can imagine him charming her and providing her with a comforting shoulder to lean on. Given her affinity for bad boys, Sidwell would be right up her alley.

All in all, we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds for Nina. But again, the walls are likely to close in on her sooner rather than later.