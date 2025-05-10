Why does General Hospital’s Sidwell keep giving Alexis the Cassadine dagger?

General Hospital’s Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) sure has a lot going on right now. She’s being blackmailed by Ava (Maura West) and Ric (Rick Hearst) over Kristina (Kate Mansi), and Alexis is now dealing with both Kristina and Molly (Kristen Vaganos) being angry with her after they found the papers Alexis had drawn up to have Kristina committed. On top of that, she is also dealing with Marco (Adrian Anchondo) joining the firm, which has led to more dealings with Sidwell (Carlo Rota) than she bargained for since Marco is Sidwell’s son.

Alexis is in a pretty fragile state, which is why now is probably the worst time for Sidwell to have the Cassadine dagger sent to the law office. When Alexis first visited Sidwell at Wyndemere, he presented her with the dagger, which startled her because she had thrown it into the water a long time ago. Sidwell claimed not to know the significance of the dagger, but did he really not know? I’m not sure.

After Alexis refused to take the dagger when he offered it to her as a gift, Alexis didn’t really think about it again. But now Sidwell has sent the dagger to her office. He knows she didn’t want it, so why send it?

Sending a message

Sidwell is still a pretty mysterious figure. It’s possible that he’s sending some kind of message to Alexis. He says that he doesn’t know much about the Cassadines and their history in Port Charles, but that could be a lie.

If Sidwell knows more about the Cassadines than he lets on or has ties to them, it would make sense that he’s sending Alexis the dagger, maybe as a kind of code to let her know he is affiliated with the family.

Sidwell did show up unexpectedly in Port Charles, which surprised many people. Considering that the WSB and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) would love to find a crime to charge him with, it was odd for him to settle in plain view. And he bought the Cassadine family home. Sidwell also showed up right around the time that Alexis became the reluctant trustee of the Cassadine money.

Maybe Sidwell’s inexhaustible fortune is somehow tied to the Cassadines, and he wants a piece of the trust, just like Ava does. Could Sidwell be a distant relative of the Cassadines? Or maybe he has some other kind of tie to the family?

A legacy of death

It was a little unnerving to see Alexis brandishing the dagger when she opened the door, holding it after bringing it home. She seemed pretty comfortable holding it. Not too many people would be so casual with the weapon that killed their mother.

But the Cassadine dagger has a long history of death and darkness. Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) was a killer who had no moral compass. She put curses on people. What if she cursed the dagger too?

Alexis seems pretty stable, but she is still a Cassadine, and she’s under enormous emotional stress right now. In her troubled state, it might be dangerous for her to have such a dark and deadly weapon around her.

Ric and Ava might not want to keep threatening her daughter while Alexis has that dagger. Who knows what effect keeping such an evil artifact could have on Alexis? They should probably be more scared of Alexis than Kristina at this point.

Kristina

Speaking of emotionally unstable, it’s definitely not a good idea for Kristina to be around Helena’s dagger. Kristina is volatile and gives in to her emotions quickly. If that dagger is lying around, it would be very easy to see her picking it up and murdering someone with it, the same way that Helena did. It might really be safer for everyone if Alexis does have Kristina committed. Or, she just needs to get rid of that dagger.

This time, if she wants to get rid of it, she should have it melted down, broken in half or in some way destroyed. Throwing it into the water didn’t work, so Alexis will need to get more creative if she wants to break her tie to Helena Cassadine before someone else gets hurt.