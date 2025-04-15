General Hospital spoilers: Alexis reminds Ava she’s a Cassadine?

Over the years, General Hospital’s Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has proven time and time again that she’s one of the very few Cassadines who isn’t criminally insane, she actually attempts to be a model citizen of Port Charles. Sure, Alexis has had her times when she’s spiraled out of control due to her struggles with sobriety, and she’s not unfamiliar with a jail cell thanks to her love for her family, but her overarching character has been one to strive to do the right thing.

Again, there are times when Alexis has been pushed to her limits to dabble in criminality. Back in the late 90s, she worked with Luke (Anthony Geary) in an attempt to kill Helena (Constance Towers), who was the true definition of an evil stepmother, as Helena killed Alexis’ mother and tormented Alexis. Alexis also attempted to kill Luís Alcazar (Ted King), as he was responsible for the death of her sister, Kristina (Jaime Ray Newman). And who can forget that Alexis ran over her daughter’s abusive boyfriend, Kiefer (Christian Alexander). Although the latter was an accident, she certainly didn’t attempt to stop and help him after she hit him with her car.

Knowing this history, Ava (Maura West) is taking a huge gamble blackmailing Alexis over Kristina (Kate Mansi). Yes, Kristina is responsible for the car crash that nearly killed Ric (Rick Hearst) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and should face some repercussions for her actions. However, Ava using this as an opportunity to get a huge payday by trying to pressure Alexis into embezzling money from the Cassadine Estate is just wrong and could backfire in a major way. Ric even warned Ava about underestimating his ex-wife.

Maura West in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

As viewers know, Alexis is in the process of sending Kristina off to a mental wellness facility to get some help. Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) advised her that this is likely the best shot she has at getting ahead of this situation and keeping Kristina out of prison. If Kristina is sent off to get help, that automatically erases a bit of Ava’s leverage.

We should also point out that Ava is holding the vehicle in a secret location thanks to her mechanic acquaintance. With the car being evidence, if Ava were to follow through with her threat and put the police on Kristina’s trail, a defense attorney could probably get the car tossed as evidence in case of a trial, arguing the chain of custody is broken, which would be a huge blow for Ava. Although she has the video of Kristina in her garage around the vehicle the night of the car crash, is that video enough?

Additionally, despite Kristina confessing about what she did to Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), we doubt he’ll volunteer that info to Ava, no matter how much he pushes Kristina to come clean.

Kate Mansi and Nancy Lee Grahn in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

With all that being said, there’s also a chance that Alexis taps into her dark Cassadine roots and devises a plan to deal with Ava. We can imagine a wild theory that sees Alexis actually frame Ava for the attempted murder of Ric and Elizabeth.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ava already has the vehicle and the brakes were cut in the garage of her apartment. The video she has of Kristina doesn’t necessarily prove that the young Corinthos cut them. Then, with the help of Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Brick (Stephen A. Smith), Alexis could establish a trail to make it appear as if Ava took out a series of life insurance policies on Ric to establish a motive for murder. Ava has been experiencing a cash flow problem recently and has been cozying up to Ric, so this scheme could work.

To be clear, as of now, we have no way of being sure of how Alexis will deal with her Ava problem. But something tells us, Ava won’t get what she’s hoping for.