The General Hospital character who I hope returns in the new year

As viewers know, General Hospital has seen some major departures and returns in 2024. While a number of viewers were sad to see Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison) and Finn (Michael Easton) head off the show, and several were disheartened to watch as Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) was presumed dead, nothing was quite as devastating for fans as saying goodbye to the one and only Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). After 20-plus years on the soap, I can hardly blame those still upset by the demise of one of the famous Davis women.

But the year wasn’t completely one filled with gloomy exits. After all, Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) and Lulu (Alexa Havins) are back on the scene, Lucas (Van Hansis) is working at the hospital again, Ric (Rick Hearst) is stirring up trouble for many in Port Charles per usual and my favorite comeback was Mr. Stone Cold himself, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). While I have mixed feelings about some of the storylines surrounding these returns, I’m sincerely glad to see these characters back on the General Hospital canvas.

Maurice Benard and Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Now, as I look to 2025, I can’t help but think about all the possibilities that could unfold in Port Charles. From new romances to reignited feuds to twisted alliances, there is some interesting drama that could brew in the new year. With that being said, I think one big return could really shake things up and provide a great source of entertainment for fans like me.

No, I’m not talking about Morgan (Bryan Craig), although I’d love for him to come back to the show as more than just a ghost. Especially, with Chad Duell’s Michael leaving General Hospital and there being no announcements made about a Michael recast. It would be nice to see Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) have at least one of their sons around.

And no I’m not referring to a resurrection of Sam. As much as I may miss her on the show, it would be hard to bring her back since she died in the hospital and her body was buried. Given this is the soap world, there’s always a way to revive a character, but her death seemed rather final.

Adam Huss, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Disney)

In terms of comebacks, I think it’s high time that Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) returns but with a twist. Throughout the years, Nikolas has pretty much been a Cassadine anomaly. Unlike his paternal grandparents, his paternal great-uncles and most of the Cassadines outside of Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and her girls, Nikolas hasn’t really given into his family legacy of being a villain. Sure he held Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) hostage at one point, but she was a villain herself. If Nikolas were to return, I want him to lean more into his bad-boy Cassadine era.

The Cassadine family was once a force to be reckoned with in Port Charles. They wreaked soapy chaos and tormented all the big families in town to a degree, especially Luke (Anthony Geary) and the Spencers. At their peak, when the Cassadines were being led by Helena (Constance Towers), I remember watching General Hospital at my grandma’s house when I was younger, enamored with what new stunts Helena was up to or what criminal acts she was forcing her sons to commit. Those types of antics are missed on the show.

I understand that people will say Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) offers that Cassadine brand of evil, but I’d beg to differ. I’m not sure if it’s because he once worked for the WSB, or if it’s because of his dynamic with Anna (Finola Hughes) or it has to do with the fact that he balances his bad deeds with good deeds, but Valentin just doesn’t pack that Cassadine punch.

The new year is the perfect time for a Nikolas makeover. He’s currently sitting in prison, but I’d love to see him released and resembling a personality that reminds me of a mix between his grandmother Helena and father Stavros (Robert Kelker-Kelly). This kind of Nikolas could cause some major drama.

Jon Lindstrom and Genie Francis, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

For example, I could imagine him entering into a custody war with Laura (Gene Francis) over Ace. She’s been raising his child with him in prison and Spencer gone, so she may find it difficult to just hand over her grandson to his father, especially if Nikolas reminds her of Stavros. Additionally, with Lucky back in town, it may prove entertaining to see him sparring off with his half-brother.

Plus, how fun could it be to see Nikolas riddled with jealousy over the fact that Ava (Maura West) is trying to move on with Ric? Nikolas may unleash all sorts of plots and schemes to ensure he breaks Ava and Ric up and wins her for himself. Again referring to Stavros, he once went to deathly lengths to woo Laura away from Luke. Could Nikolas go so far as to put Ric in danger, forcing Sonny to get involved to save a brother he loathes?

It bears repeating a Nikolas return is more wishful thinking than reality at this point, but we’re definitely intrigued by the idea.