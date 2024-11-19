General Hospital spoilers: Lulu wakes up from her coma! But will her reemergence lead to the end of two important friendships?

After General Hosptial’s Sam (Kelly Monaco) sacrificed her life to save Lulu’s (Alexa Havins) weeks ago, in an event that continues to rock the foundation of Port Charles, on the General Hospital episode airing on November 19, another big event occurs that is also likely to send shockwaves through town. As Sam’s loved ones gather at a church to say their goodbyes, Lulu finally wakes up from her coma after roughly four years.

Lulu’s miracle is bound to elate her loved ones who have been visiting her bedside, hoping she’d soon get better. However, as news of her recovery spreads while grief continues to plague those nearest and dearest to Sam, we can imagine that a thick cloud of tension is about to place an overcast on the soap’s canvas.

While Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and her daughters may be thankful that Lulu woke up, as it means Sam’s sacrifice wasn’t made in vain, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they develop a sense of resentment that Lulu is here but Sam is gone. However, we don’t tend to think the Davis women will hold a grudge against Lulu for long should they develop one.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) may also find himself in a unique spot with Lulu waking up, as he deeply loved Sam and was prepared to marry her; and yet, Lulu was arguably the love of his life before going into her coma and is the mother of his child. He’s already shared with Sonny (Maurice Benard) his guilt about Sam dying to save Lulu, and it’s not hard to picture this guilt getting worse with Lulu alert and recovering.

Dominic Zamprogna and Josh Kelly in General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

Now speaking of Dante, we actually think his friendship with Cody (Josh Kelly) could be in trouble. Right now, the two are best friends, and Cody has been a sounding board for Dante through all of this. However, it’s possible that during Lulu’s recovery that doctors, friends and family encourage her to find some peace in solace in the Quartermaine stables of all places. It’s become a go-to spot for Tracy (Jane Elliot), and given how much she loves Lulu, she may encourage her stepdaughter to commune in the stables where of course, Cody works.

Cody and Lulu could develop a friendship that could develop into something more. Not for nothing, we don’t see Dante and Lulu reuniting anytime soon as he grieves the loss of Sam and possibly spirals out of control because of it, so Cody and Lulu could come to further lean on each other as they worry about Dante. Not for nothing, with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) turning out to be Cody’s first cousin, he’s due for a romantic pairing.

And we all know that a man dating a best friend’s ex never goes over well, so Dante and Cody could be looking at a fracture in their friendship if Cody and Lulu become an item, and show fans could be looking at some explosive drama.

Steve Burton and Asher Antonyzyn, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Then there’s the friendship between Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) and Rocco (Finn Carr). In a sweet moment during the General Hospital episode that aired on November 18, the pair swore to be brothers no matter what happens in the near future. Unfortunately, we think those words may have been the kiss of death for their bond.

For starters, Rocco and Danny have both been reeling from Sam’s loss, but with Lulu waking up, Rocco now has a glimmer of hope to hang on to as his mom is on the mend. When Danny has time to process the news, he may heavily question if it was fair that his mom had to die so Lulu could survive, and a growing resentment may take shape for Lulu, and perhaps Rocco now that he can enjoy his mom. Danny’s resentment is possible, especially in light of him lashing out at Lucas (Van Hansis) when he showed up for Sam’s funeral.

Should any of our theories here ring true, we’d like to point out that we think both friendships will eventually survive the rough times. Although, for Cody and Dante, that friendship may require a lot more repairing, and Cody is likely to be without Lulu in the end as Dante and Lulu again seem to be the loves of each other’s lives.