General Hospital spoilers: Sam’s last will and testament stuns Drew and Jason?

In the weeks since General Hospital’s Sam (Kelly Monaco) has died, there’s been a lot of discussion about what may happen to her children, Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) and Scout (Cosette Abinante).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has already let it be known that she wants her grandchildren to come live with her. However, the problem with that is both Danny and Scout have their fathers in town, so there’s no guarantee that Alexis will see that happen. Danny has already asked Jason (Steve Burton) about living with him, and Drew (Cameron Mathison) has pledged to be there for Scout.

Of course, Danny and Scout just going with their respective father isn’t as cut and dry either. As has been said a few times recently, Sam would likely want Danny and Scout raised under the same roof, and Jason and Drew don’t live in the same house. And while the twin brothers are both Quartermaines, only Drew currently resides at the Quartermaine Estate, and any hopes of Jason moving into his familial birthright may have shattered with his epic beatdown of Drew in retaliation for the politician sleeping with Michael’s (Chad Duell) wife, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). (Personally, we think Drew has had it coming.)

Cosette Abinante and Asher Antonyzyn, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Then there’s the Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Rocco (Finn Carr) factor. Dante and Sam made quite the home for Danny, Scout and Rocco, and the trio have become rather close. Splitting the three kids up now as they grieve is also something the adults have to consider.

With all that being said, we can’t help but believe that Sam provided some direction in her last will and testament, which likely will be revealed after the funeral. However, what could she have possibly said? In recent years, she’s blasted Jason and Drew in some capacity for leaving her to raise their children by herself. Heck, both siblings sacrificed time with their kids to bail Carly (Laura Wright) out of a bind. Did Sam trust the two men to stick around to take care of Danny and Scout?

Also, would Sam have really asked Dante to take custody of Danny and Scout? She may have liked them being raised by the Port Charles cop and with a bonus brother, but bypassing Jason and Drew would be a slap in their faces. So what was Sam's dying wish?

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

If we had to guess, Sam’s last wishes as it pertains to her children are that they live at the Quartermaine Estate, and that Jason and Drew raise the children to keep Danny and Scout close. Before she died, Drew hadn’t been elected, so he wasn’t for sure headed to Washington, D.C. Additionally, Drew and Jason were cordial at the very least as a fight hadn’t broken out between them. However, with Drew now a congressman and bad blood between the brothers, how could this all work?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Well, there’s a chance that Drew may attempt to bounce back and forth between Port Charles and D.C., allowing Scout to stay at the estate with her brother and cousins when he’s gone. That could ease some of the tension if Drew isn’t there 24/7, should Jason put on his big boy pants and move into the house for Danny’s sake. And considering all Jason has put Danny through, we think he could muster up some strength to stay at his family home.

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Now in good old soapy fashion, let’s say that Drew’s political career ends before it really begins thanks to Michael and his hurt feelings. Michael still has a video of his uncle sleeping with his wife. Should that footage make its way to the press, the scandal could push Drew to resign, leaving him to run Aurora back in Port Charles. If Drew, Jason and Michael all stay at the Quartermaine Estate full-time for the sake of the kids, then that would be a hotbed of drama and chaos. (Although, Michael could easily escape the drama and take his family to Carly’s until he found a suitable home.)

We’d be remiss if we didn’t theorize a caveat for Jason in maintaining custody of Danny. Sam may stipulate that Jason needs to finally cut ties to his criminal relationship with Sonny (Maurice Benard) to ensure the safety of their son. But could Jason really part ways with his business partner and friend?