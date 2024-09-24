General Hospital spoilers: Brennan likes Carly, but his other reason for being in Port Charles may be bad news for…?

From the moment General Hospital’s Brennan (Charles Mesure) was released from prison, disappeared and resurfaced back in town as the head of the local WSB office, there’s been a cloud of mystery surrounding what he’s up to.

While we assume he was released from prison because both the WSB and FBI wanted to cut ties with the disastrous John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) investigation into Pikeman, upon his release, we couldn’t figure out why he seemingly had his choice of locations to work as a reintegrated member of the WSB and he chose Port Charles.

On the surface, his fascination with Port Charles appears to boil down to Carly (Laura Wright). When the two first met at Bobbie’s, there was a noticeable spark, at least from Brennan’s end. Having known who she was from his research, he had an inkling that she was fiery and witty, but he was impressed and charmed with her in person. The more the two conversed with each other in the weeks that followed, the more a bond between them started to develop. This was especially true as Carly relied on his counsel when she was facing prison time thanks to John. In some great news for Carly, Brennan subsequently made the evidence disappear in the FBI case against her.

Charles Mesure and Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: General Hospital)

Now with Brennan revving up his attempts to woo Carly directly, asking her multiple times on dates, it’s not hard to imagine Carly giving in and falling for Brennan. This is despite Jason (Steve Burton) protesting that she stay away from him. So if Carly and Brennan wind up becoming romantically involved, will he have gotten everything he wanted from his return to town? We don’t think so.

Not for nothing, Anna (Finola Hughes) previously hinted that she didn’t trust John and questioned his reason for being in Port Charles. As usual, he charmed his way through her accusatory conversation, so he didn’t reveal much of his hand. However, what if he’s back to win Carly over and take down an enemy of the WSB?

Finola Hughes, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

For example, we can imagine a scenario in which Brennan is quietly working on a mission to take down Anna. While she has been pretty much blackballed by the WSB, she has been a pain in the spy organization’s side. Because of her, the WSB’s involvement in the Pikeman weapons scandal was exposed, and it’s also largely her fault that the corrupt Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) got away from facing repercussions with the FBI or possibly the WSB for his involvement in the criminal enterprise. The WSB may want revenge, feeling Anna has burned them too many times over the years.

There’s also the possibility that Brennan hopes to go after someone else in town like Sonny (Maurice Benard). Now we’ll admit, we hope it’s not Sonny as he just escaped the wrath of John and is currently up to his neck in chaos after he murdered the federal agent. However, we have to consider that Brennan may be back in Port Charles to continue the mission his old partner Valentin started in getting rid of Sonny.

We’ll be watching closely as we have a feeling that Brennan is after more than just a romance with Carly.