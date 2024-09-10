General Hospital spoilers: Lucky needs a hero, but will it be Laura or someone else from Port Charles?

Since arriving back on the General Hospital canvas, Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) has spent his time in captivity with Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and his henchmen. While Lucky played a role in seeing to it that his friend Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) got away from Sidwell and made it to Port Charles, thanks to Ava (Maura West) and Agent Boyle (Amor Owens) hitting Isaiah with a car, so far the doctor has been unable to send help for Lucky.

Well in some theoretical good news for Lucky, Brennan (Charles Mesure) was able to track down the last known location of Lucky and the WSB agent passed off the information to Laura (Gene Francis) and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom), who vowed to head to the continent of Africa and search for the Spencer heir. Laura is determined to find her son, despite warnings that there could be some danger that awaits her in the area. Given Lucky’s current plight with Sidwell, she may have been wise to listen.

We certainly respect the legend of Laura and her husband, but when she learns that the search for her son is more of a rescue mission, we fear she and Kevin may be out of her depth. She doesn’t exactly have a ton of experience dealing with mercenaries in her mayoral duties and neither does Kevin as a psychiatrist. With all that being said, we’re starting to think Lucky may need someone a little more lethal to rescue him, and perhaps even Laura and Kevin if they too get into trouble.

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) comes to mind when we think of a person with the skillset to save Lucky. He is no stranger to danger, he’s good with a weapon and it’s not out of the realm of possibility to think that residents of Port Charles would lean on him to get such a job done. Jason and Lucky may have bumped heads in the past over Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), but Lucky helped raise Jason’s son with Elizabeth and Lucky is Carly’s (Laura Wright) cousin. If Elizabeth and/or Carly were to ask Jason for help with Lucky’s situation, Stone Cold would give it.

So let’s say Laura and Kevin do find themselves outmatched in Africa. Would Carly lean on her new friend Brennan to get information from him on where he sent Laura and Kevin? Would she then turn around and ask Jason to go find them? Would Elizabeth further apply pressure on Jason? All of this is certainly possible. With Lulu’s life hanging in the balance and Lucky possibly being the only person who can save her, rescuing Lucky is of utmost importance.

New episodes of General Hospital air weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu .