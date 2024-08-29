General Hospital’s Dante lashes out at Carly over Lulu, but is he right to do so?

As talk around General Hospital’s Lulu begins to pick up with her still being comatose, but now in desperate need of a liver transplant, understandably her loved ones are circling around in concern.

Even though Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has been romantically tied to Sam (Kelly Monaco) for years, arguably the love of his life has been Lulu, so it’s not surprising he’s taking his ex’s current prognosis rather hard. He even allowed Tracy (Jane Elliot) to pile her hostility onto him as he tries to work through his complex emotions. Unfortunately for Carly (Laura Wright), it doesn’t look as if Dante will have so much grace for her as evident in the following clip for the General Hospital episode airing on August 29.

Now having seen the video, I instantly started to take exception with Dante’s tone with Carly. He may be the romantic love of Lulu’s life, but Carly and Lulu are cousins. Furthermore, there were years when Laura (Genie Francis) wasn’t around and Carly stepped up for Lulu like a big sister. Heck, Lulu is actually Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) godmother. So Carly is understandably concerned about Lulu dying.

On the other hand, I can understand Dante being agitated with Carly. While the two have been cordial for years for the sake of Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), he hasn’t forgotten that Carly once tried to destroy his relationship with Lulu.

Just as a reminder, years ago, Claudia Zacchara (Sarah Joy Brown) was in Port Charles tormenting the residents, mainly Sonny and his loved ones. She was pretty much the precursor to Ava (Maura West). Well in Claudia’s last villainous act, she kidnapped a pregnant Carly who was about to give birth to Josslyn. Then as everyone panicked, Michael came to the rescue of his mother and sister, killing Claudia in the process.

Michael eventually winds up in hiding while Dante helps prosecutors make a case that Sonny killed Claudia. Feeling Michael could prove Sonny’s guilt, Dante found Michael and forced him to testify against their father, not knowing Michael was the actual killer. On the stand, Michael confessed to murder and was sentenced to five years in prison. Carly was of course furious with Dante, and she vowed to get payback.

Carly’s form of revenge was to break up Dante and Lulu. The Metro Court owner brought Brook Lynn back to town to seduce Dante, which Brook Lynn did. As a result, Dante and Lulu temporarily broke up, but eventually got back together. Both Dante and Lulu were outraged with Carly, but Lulu came to forgive her cousin.

Fast forward to today, and it appears Dante is still hanging onto his past frustrations with Carly. So whose side am I on in this feud? I’m going to pick Carly.

Look, I completely understand Dante rehashing his past issues with Carly in light of Lulu’s current situation. However, Carly and Dante have seemingly moved past all of this. Even most recently, he was rather cordial and helpful to her as she was being arrested by John Cates (Adam J. Harrington), and she went to Dante so he could help Sonny as the latter was spiraling due to him being off his bipolar medication.

I hope Dante will come to be remorseful for his outburst with Carly, especially seeing they are both just worried about Lulu. Plus, I sense Lulu is going to awaken soon and I doubt she wants to wake up to this family drama.