General Hospital spoilers: Sonny and Ava partner up to take down John Cates?

General Hospital’s Ava (Maura West) continues her legacy as the town pariah. After the incident at the Metro Court resulted in Kristina (Kate Mansi) falling in the pool and losing the baby, Ava earned the ire of Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Kristina for her role in the accident. And the trio was already peeved with Ava for her part in leaking Natalia’s (Eva LaRue) inflammatory remarks about the LGBTQ+ community to the press.

As if that weren’t enough, Ava allied herself with John Cates (Adam J. Harrington). At first, she was attempting to manipulate the FBI agent into feeling bad for her and helping her in her looming custody battle with Sonny. However, that’s quickly evolving into a terrifying partnership for Ava as she realizes that John’s vendetta against Sonny has caused him to be a bit unhinged. The red flag for her appeared when John pressured her into accusing Kristina of attempted murder, which has resulted in Kristina facing a murder trial, even as the Corinthos heir tries to recover from losing baby Corinthos-Lansing-Ashford.

Ava now finds herself wanting to get out of her alliance with John. Not only does she realize that aligning herself with him is sure to lead to more trouble, but as Trina (Tabyana Ali) brought to Ava’s attention, Trina believes Ava wants to do the right thing. So how does Ava get out of this current predicament? We think it’s time for her to trade one partnership for another and team up with Sonny.

Adam J. Harrington, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Avery’s (Ava & Grace Scarola) parents may loathe one another and have zero trust, but they can be each other’s saving grace when it comes to John. Ava is close enough to him that she can gain some personal intel that can be weaponized against the agent, and Sonny has the means and resources to use the information to possibly make John disappear from Port Charles for good.

To be clear, we don’t think the kingpin will be bold enough to try and kill John. After all, John is a fed and Sonny isn’t stupid. However, we once predicted that Sonny would find access to John’s son and use the son as leverage to get John to back off. And we can’t rule out the possibility that Sonny just makes it his mission to get John fired from the FBI.

Should Ava and Sonny realize the benefit of working together, we think any future plans between the two could be tanked thanks to Kristina. Right now, Kristina sees red when it comes to Ava and is grieving the loss of a child (and a sister for that matter considering the current state of her relationship with Molly [Kristen Vaganos]). Plus, Kristina is also suffering from heartbreak now that Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) has left to go on tour.

Kate Mansi, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

All in all, Kristina isn’t in the best headspace right now and is primed to unleash on someone, and Ava makes for the perfect candidate. We can picture Kristina acting rashly and going after Ava against Sonny and Alexis’ wishes. Unfortunately, we think Kristina will either attack Ava just as she is about to give crucial information to Sonny on John, or Kristina will make a play to kill Ava but kill John instead, leaving a big mess for Sonny to clean up.

In both scenarios, we can see Kristina’s current legal predicament only getting worse. Furthermore, if Ava is either attacked or sees Kristina kill John by mistake, we think Sonny will persuade Ava to keep quiet in exchange for him dropping his custody suit. Considering how badly he wants full custody of Avery, we know he wouldn’t be happy about the situation.

While our theory is just that for now, we have a feeling that John Cates is about to force strange bedfellows, and Kristina is about to do something incredibly unwise.