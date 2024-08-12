General Hospital spoilers: Ava’s attempted murder sets up a mystery with three prime suspects?

Much like a cat, General Hospital’s Ava (Maura West) seems to have nine lives. Despite killing Connie (Megan Ward), switching Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) bipolar medication and playing a role in the Jerome Family crime syndicate, she’s managed to stay out of prison and allude those seeking revenge. However, are her days of getting away for her misdeeds coming to an end?

Recently, we’ve noticed that Ava has boxed herself into quite the corner. She’s made an enemy of former bestie Nina (Cynthia Watros), she’s ruffled the feathers of all of Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) loved ones, she’s betrayed Sonny in a major way and now she’s being blamed for Kirstina’s (Kate Mansi) tragic fall and the ultimate loss of baby Lansing-Ashford. With these cards stacking against Ava all at once, we think Ava’s life is in danger. Could someone attempt to take her out, setting up a murder mystery of sorts?

We can imagine a situation in which Ava is released from police custody when enough evidence doesn’t surface to prove without a doubt that Ava tried to push Kristina out of the Metro Court window. Then, feeling the justice system is failing, someone takes matters into their own hands to exact revenge. While we once predicted this meant someone in Port Charles would kill Ava, we think it’s now possible that someone will just attempt to do so, but only severely injure her instead. If our prediction of her dying or almost dying rings true, we have a list of possible suspects.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

First and foremost, we have to mention Sonny. Ava is currently fighting him in a custody battle and he recently discovered his bipolar medication has been swapped with placebos, which he blames her for. So he has plenty of motive to want to take her out.

However, we ultimately don’t think Sonny will do anything to bring physical harm to her. Now that he’s in the process of regaining control of his mental health, seemingly making him a lot less volatile and levelheaded, he’ll probably see killing Ava as a foolish mistake. He knows he’d be the prime suspect if something were to happen to Ava, and he’d likely not want to put himself at risk of going to prison. Plus, no matter how much he loathes her, she’s still Avery’s (Ava & Grace Scarola) mom, and he’s always been hesitant to do anything that would leave a child of his without a mother.

This brings up the next likely suspect, Kristina. As she tries to recover from losing the baby, she’s been pretty consistent about her hatred for Ava. Kristina blames Ava for the tragic accident and wants the art gallery owner to pay. Kristina even leaned on her father to make sure Ava gets what’s coming to her. Unfortunately for Kristina, we don’t think Sonny will harm a hair on Ava’s head for the reasons mentioned. With that being said, will Kristina embark on her own quest for revenge?

Kristen Vaganos, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Now our final guess may come as a shock to many General Hospital fans, but we’re going to name Molly (Kristen Vaganos) as a possible murder suspect. Yes, she currently works for the district attorney’s office and she prides herself in being a model citizen; however, she is also furious with Ava. Not only did Molly lose her daughter, but she almost lost her sister due to what happened in that hotel room with Ava. Plus, given how Molly lashed out at Sonny, which is uncharacteristic of her, and Molly doesn’t seem to be processing her feelings around grief, we’d say anything is possible with the lawyer. Especially if the grief tears her and TJ (Tajh Bellow) apart.

Additionally, Molly’s father Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) is headed back to Port Charles. We initially thought he was returning to help her in a custody dispute with Kristina. But with the baby gone, is he coming back to help Molly fend off a criminal charge of murder or attempted murder?

We can only speculate about Ava’s fate at this point, but it just seems as if her trajectory points to things ending horribly. That is unless someone like Nikolas (Adam Huss) steps in to play her hero.